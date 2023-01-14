Iran Summons British Ambassador to Tehran After Execution of Iranian British





Britain said Saturday it was temporarily withdrawing its ambassador from Iran after the Islamic regime executed an Iranian British national on espionage charges.

Iranian state media said the Iranian regime had hanged Alireza Akbari, who held several senior positions in Iran’s security and military agencies, for espionage for the British MI6 spy agency.

In a tweet, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was appalled by the execution, condemning Iran’s cowardly actions.

“This is a callous and cowardly act by a barbaric regime that does not respect the human rights of its citizens,” he said. My thoughts are with Alirezas friends and family.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley tweeted that he was holding the regime accountable. Britain sanctioned Iran’s Attorney General, recalled Iran’s representative in London and temporarily recalled a British representative in Tehran for consultations, he said.

Our response to Iran is not limited to today. We are considering further actions,” he added.

The escalation comes as relations between Iran and the West are already troubled. Iranian officials blamed Western powers for instigating months of protests against the republic.

Western officials have widely condemned Tehran’s crackdown on protests in September and the regime’s decision to sell Moscow armed drones used in Russia’s war with Ukraine.

According to Western diplomats, dozens of Europeans, mostly French and Germans, have been arrested in Iran, some of them detained after protests broke out. It is believed to be the largest number of Westerners detained in the Islamic Republic.

British, German and French ambassadors are regularly summoned by the Iranian Foreign Ministry on charges of meddling in Iran’s internal affairs.

Protests exploded after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in custody of Iran’s morality police after being accused of not wearing a forced hijab properly. The protests were among the longest and largest civil unrest since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

According to Amnesty International, more than 300 protesters were killed, including 44 children. Since December, four protesters have also been executed.

Akbari, 61, was arrested in 2019 after returning to Tehran from London, where he had relatives. His detention was not disclosed by the Iranian or British governments or his family until recently. The UK said it regularly filed the Akbaris case, most recently on 11 January.

State-owned news agency Tasnim News Agency said Akbari engaged British spies and received cash and other benefits from MI6, including a British passport, $1.8 million, $265,000 and $50,000.

According to the indictment issued by Tasnim, Akbari acted against national security and engaged in long-term espionage for Britain. He held extensive meetings with MI6 agents in several countries, which he claimed caused great disruption to the general order in the country.

Akbari held several senior positions in the Iranian government and was Deputy Minister of Defense from 1997 to 2002, when Ali Shamkhani was Minister of Defense.

Shamkhani currently holds the regime’s highest security position as Secretary to the Supreme National Security Council.

Akbari reportedly provided British spies with information on 178 officials in Iran, including nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was assassinated in Iran in 2020. It is widely believed that Israeli agents killed the scientist.

In an audio file released last week on the BBC’s Farsi-language service that Akbari is believed to be speaking, the dual citizen claimed he had given a false confession after being tortured, held in solitary confinement and interrogated for up to 4,000 hours.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said Labor condemned the executions as “cruel, cowardly and authoritarian”.

The Iranian regime must be held accountable for flagrant violations of human rights and international law. All death sentences sanctioned by the state must be annulled immediately.

