Across six seasons in MLS, Julian Gressel has advocated for a day call-up to the United States men’s national soccer team. The problem was that he was not yet an American citizen.

That part changed in November, and with the U.S. program entering a new World Cup cycle, Gressel has been invited to the first training camp of the year, three people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The United States Soccer Federation is to name an MLS squad on Wednesday and open camp Jan. 21 in Carson, Calif. In their first matches since the World Cup, the Americans will face Serbia on January 25 in Los Angeles and Colombia on January 21. 28 in Carson.

The Europe-based players who formed the core of a squad that qualified for the round of 16 in Qatar last month are unavailable as the camp and fixtures are outside FIFA’s international window. MLS teams opened training camps last week ahead of the February 25 season openers.

Amid split that has saddened his family, Gregg Berhalter discusses American football imbroglio

The American Winter Camp is an annual tradition that allows the coaching staff to evaluate players who would otherwise likely not be considered when the full roster is available. In Gressels’ case, it’s the first time he’s been eligible for a call-up.

The German native played at Providence College and excelled with Atlanta United and DC United before joining the Vancouver Whitecaps last summer. Thanks to her 2018 marriage to an American, Gressel became eligible for citizenship.

Throughout his career, Gressel has been among the best right-sided forwards in MLS. He was a striker, winger and wing-back, registering 21 goals and 60 assists. In 2017, he was voted MLS Rookie of the Year. Two years ago, Gressels 13 assists for United was third in MLS. Last season, splitting his time between DC and Vancouver, he had two goals and nine assists in 30 appearances.

It’s unclear if he has a long-term future with the US program. At 29, he is far older than almost any player who receives a first international call-up.

Gressel should be among several new faces in the American camp. Another selection, according to two people familiar with the matter, is Sam Rogers, a 23-year-old defender from Norwegian club Rosenborg. (Like MLS, the Norwegian league does not play during the winter months.)

Assistant coach Anthony Hudson oversees the camp as the USSF continues to evaluate the program and determine whether to retain Gregg Berhalter, whose contract to coach the team expired Dec. 31. The national sports governing body is also awaiting the results of an independent investigation into a 1991 incident in which Berhalter admitted to kicking his future wife during an argument when they were freshmen. .

