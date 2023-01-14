Sunak Confirms Britain Will Send Tanks To Ukraine To Retreat Russian Forces | Ukraine





Rishi Sunak confirmed that Britain plans to send tanks to Ukraine. It will put more pressure on Germany to approve more deliveries of the vehicles this week.

In a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the Prime Minister confirmed for the first time that Britain’s intention was to provide a small number of Challenger 2 tanks to repel a Russian invasion. It would make Britain the first Western power to supply Ukraine with main battle tanks that would be used to train the Ukrainian armed forces.

The move comes as Germany faces international pressure to allow delivery of German-made Leopard 2 tanks as part of a Western military plan to increase military aid to Ukraine. This will be a major upgrade for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Finland and Poland have said they can send Leopard tanks to Ukraine. However, the move will require Berlin approval, and diplomacy on the subject will be ongoing over the next few days. The German government said it had not yet received an official request for the re-export of the tank.

Ukrainian soldiers are being pushed to get enough training before a possible offensive in the spring. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is scheduled to meet German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht in Berlin over the weekend.

After a phone call between Sunak and Zelenskiy, a spokesman for the prime minister said the offer of Challenger 2 tanks and additional artillery systems was a sign of Britain’s ambitions to bolster support for Ukraine.

Prime Minister Zelenskiy and President Zelenskiy welcomed other international commitments in this context, including Poland’s proposal to provide a Leopard tank company. The prime minister underscored that he and the entire British government will work intensively with international partners to quickly provide support to help Ukraine gain the upper hand, win this war and secure a lasting peace.

Leaders reflected on the current state of Russia’s war in Ukraine, as successive Ukrainian victories have forced back Russian troops and exacerbated their military and morale problems. They agreed on the need to seize this moment by accelerating global military and diplomatic aid to Ukraine.

Zelenskiy said on Twitter that the move would not only strengthen us on the battlefield, but send the right signal to our other partners.

Archie Bland and Nimo Omer are your free morning guide to the top stories and what they mean every weekday.

Privacy Notice: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Labor Party supported it. Modern tanks are critical to Ukraine’s efforts to win the battle against Russian aggression, said Shadow Defense Secretary John Healey. But ministers need to go beyond tentative announcements and plan for military, economic and diplomatic support through 2023 and beyond.

The latest increase in military aid this year has been announced. Last week, the US and Germany announced they would provide 50 Bradleys and 40 Mothers, respectively. France also said it would offer several lightly armored AMX-10 RC armored vehicles in what appears to be a coordinated announcement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jan/14/rishi-sunak-offers-tanks-ukraine-russian-troops-challenger-2-volodymyr-zelenskiy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos