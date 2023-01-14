BlackRock CEO Larry Fink weighs in on recession likelihood and US debt default





BlackRock Chairman and CEO Larry Fink explains how close the economy is to a recession and how Washington’s wrangling over the debt ceiling could hurt the United States in ‘The Claman Countdown’ .

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink weighed in on the likelihood of a recession and the risk of the US government defaulting on its debt.

Fink told Liz Claman and Charlie Gasparino on Friday’s “The Claman Countdown” that we’re “not in a recession yet” but “there’s a high likelihood we’ll be in” one. He went on to note several phenomena observed to occur in the economy.

“We’re really seeing the housing market, you know, plummeting from the peak levels that we saw last year,” he said. “We’re seeing auto sales start to drop quite dramatically, and we’re actually starting to see more and more consumers borrowing for retirement.”

He explained that consumers had “huge reserves of cash” during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that they weren’t commuting to work and “receiving federal payments.” That, he said, has “mostly diminished”.

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink attends the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit in New York, U.S., Feb. 8, 2017. (Reuters Photos)

“Right now we’re at this point where we’re not in a recession, but if the path continues in that direction – and I think it will – we’re going to be in a mild recession,” he said. for follow-up. . “Absolutely, there is no reason for us to be in a very deep recession. There is too much going on in our economy to be in a deep recession.”

Fink also said he believed Europe would not fall into “such a deep” recession due to energy prices stabilizing.

Later in the interview, the CEO of BlackRock shared his thoughts on whether there is a risk that the US government will not repay its debt.

“Well, if we’ve seen the lack of function in Congress, if we don’t have Congress trying to find a way forward, of course we have that risk,” he said. -he declares. “I would just urge every legislator to focus on accountability. We owe our creditors money.”

The United States has more than $31.3 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from the Treasury Department. Its size is “surprising” and poses a “tremendous risk” if the United States does not “act responsibly” and reassure its creditors, Fink said.

“We could all talk about what the US budget should be? We could all talk about how we could reduce our deficits in the long run,” he continued. “But what used to be considered standard behavior is just, you know, raising the debt ceiling and now it’s become politicized. It’s still a big fear and a big problem.”

Claman then asked Fink if he thought the Federal Reserve should suspend or cut interest rates earlier than its current schedule.

The Federal Reserve has raised rates multiple times in 2022, including four consecutive 75 basis point hikes and most recently a 50 basis point hike. In the minutes of the Fed’s December meeting, policymakers said they expect rates could hit 5.1% in 2023, as previously reported by FOX Business.

The BlackRock CEO said the central bank was “trying to be apolitical”, adding: “Obviously, if the actions of Congress create a more dramatic threat of a deeper recession, then they will have to respond to that action.” . That would be a “very bad long-term reaction”, potentially leading to more inflation, he speculated.

He said the Fed should take action based on data.

“If the economy is turning around because of the actions of Congress and we have a default, then the Federal Reserve is going to have to do whatever is appropriate to stabilize the economy.”

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock Inc., gestures as he speaks during a Bloomberg event on the opening day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, January 21, 2020. World leaders, influential executives, banker (Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images/Getty Images)

He went on to reiterate his point about US debt liability.

“If you think about the benefits of being the currency of the world, which we are, all energy payments are paid in dollars. It’s because we are the reserve currency,” he said. “We have to be a leader to make sure the reserve currency is the right currency, and we deserve that right.”

Fink said “playing Russian roulette, whatever you call it” in relation to the debt ceiling is “something inconceivable” to him. However, the ceiling must be addressed, he said.

