Three things to know about the looming debt ceiling crisisExBulletin





US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen listens to President Biden discuss the federal debt ceiling on October 6, 2021 in Washington, DC Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images .

Reaching the national debt ceiling is a major concern for Washington right now.

On Friday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that the United States was on track to hit the debt ceiling, or the cap on the amount of money the federal government can borrow, by Thursday. The cap was last raised by $2.5 trillion in December 2021 to a total of $31.4 trillion.

In the past, Congress has avoided crossing the line by simply raising it. But House Republicans have said they will not support raising the debt ceiling this time around unless they secure spending cuts or other concessions.

In a letter to congressional leaders, Yellen said the standoff over the debt ceiling can cause “irreparable harm” to the economy and even global financial stability. She recalled 2011, when the United States hit its debt limit, wreaking havoc on the stock market.

If the United States reaches its debt ceiling, the Treasury will have to take “extraordinary measures”

If there is an impasse, certain things can happen.

First, the Treasury will start moving money to cover the cash shortfall. These actions can last only a few weeks or a few months. Once these measures are exhausted, the federal government will struggle to pay its obligations, such as Social Security and Medicare.

So far, the United States has never defaulted on its debt. But Yellen warns that if Congress doesn’t act, it could happen as early as June.

The debt ceiling has been raised many times, but this time may be different

Although Congress has a history of raising the limit, the decision to raise the federal debt ceiling is never easy.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told President Biden that Republicans wanted to impose a spending cap in exchange for a temporary increase in the debt ceiling. McCarthy cited a 2019 spending deal between his predecessor and former President Donald Trump as a model. This agreement provided for increased spending on defense and national programs.

But White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden was not interested in negotiating.

“It’s not and shouldn’t be political football. It’s not a political game. It should be done without conditions,” she told a press briefing on Friday.

When the United States hit its debt ceiling in 2011, it took months for the economy to recover

The last time the United States hit its debt ceiling was in 2011 and it rattled markets, sent stock prices crashing and weighed on people’s retirement savings. It was also the first time the federal government had its credit rating downgraded.

Although the country avoided defaulting, the Treasury found delays in raising the limit hurt the economy, which took months to recover.

So far, markets have assumed that this debt ceiling crisis will resolve itself. But the breach of the debt ceiling in 2011 shows that even the tightrope approach can hurt investors, consumers and businesses.

