



The XBB.1.5 variant of COVID “Kraken” has reached predicted dominance in the United States, comprising about 43% of cases this week, according to an updated forecast from the United States Centers of Disease Control and Prevention released Friday.

BQ.1.1, also known as Cerberus, came in second, powering around 29% of cases. It was dominant last week. BQ.1, the parent variant of Cerberus, came third, at around 16%. All other variants had to account for 3.9% or less of cases.

As Kraken continued on its warpath this week, COVID deaths in the United States rose 44%, with the seven-day average rising from 2,705 last week to 3,907 this week.

It’s unclear how much of a role Kraken plays in the rise. Hospitalizations in the Northeast, where the variant has been dominant, have recently increased, and hospitalizations in New York City were at their highest level in nearly a year. But they are now on the decline. Experts told Fortune that other factors, like holiday gatherings, could be at play.

Still, the concern is that hospitalizations could increase in other parts of the country as Kraken begins to flood westward, as American variants tend to do.

The increase in hospitalizations seen in the Northeast could eventually be seen throughout the United States, if the XBB.1.5 subvariant helps fuel this increase and this subvariant continues to spread to the rest of the country , said Dr. Bruce Y. Lee, professor of health policy and management at the City University of New York School of Public Health, Fortune recently reported.

Dr. Michael Merson, a visiting professor at New York Universitys School of Global Public Health, told Fortune that Kraken’s dominance is unsurprising and that the rise in deaths in the country “can be attributed, at least in party, to Kraken”.

Deaths are a lagging indicator of COVID activity due to reporting delays and generally reflect what has happened in the previous two weeks, said Dr. Amesh Adalja, infectious disease specialist and principal investigator at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, says Fortune.

Thus, the increase in deaths could simply be the result of an increase in cases, regardless of the variants.

Most of the deaths that occur in the United States are among high-risk people who are not boosted and not receiving Paxlovid, he said. This applies to all variants, not just the latest headline-grabbing one.

European CDC Releases New Kraken Risk Assessment

A combination of two Omicron BA.2 strains, XBB.1.5, is expected to power 28% of COVID cases in the United States last week, according to the CDC. A January 5 memo from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) predicted US dominance in the short term. But the variant will not achieve European dominance this month, if at all, due to low traffic levels, the ECDC said, adding that it could achieve that in a month or two.

Kraken poses a low risk to the general population and a moderate to high risk to vulnerable people like the elderly, immunocompromised and unvaccinated, the ECDC said in a risk assessment of the new variant, published Friday.

There is currently no evidence that Kraken causes more severe disease than other Omicron variants, the agency said. A risk assessment published earlier this week by the World Health Organization came to the same conclusion, adding that the new variant also doesn’t appear to be much more immune.

Kraken is estimated to double the number of people it sickens every nine days and has a 12% growth advantage in the United States, according to the ECDC.

US COVID sewage levels had flirted with an all-time high No. 2, potentially on track to top levels in this summer’s BA.5 wave, which currently holds the headline. The levels, however, had been on a downward trend since Wednesday, according to Biobot Analytics, a company that does wastewater monitoring for the CDC.

