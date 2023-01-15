What is the busiest airport in the UK?





Look at the national situation.

Photo: Skorzewiak/Shutterstock

2022 has been a turbulent year for UK aviation. While the airlines are busy, they must have been too active amidst all the congestion in the airport. Congestion was also noticeable on the way to the terminal.

basic

Travel finance expert Eurochange has published a report examining the country’s most congested airports for 2022. According to the organization,

“Based on a 30-mile trip, which is the average distance UK residents live from airports, according to Statista, Google Maps calculated travel times for each month of the year, then provided an overall average for each time.”

look at the numbers

Within the list, Birmingham Airport recorded the shortest travel time with an average of 35 minutes per passenger in 2022. Despite serving the UK’s capital, London Gatwick was the second least congested in the crop at just 36.25 minutes.

Short video of the day

On the other hand, the average travel time to Manchester Airport was 53.3 minutes. Recorded at Edinburgh Airport in 59.3 minutes.

Here’s a full breakdown of the 10 airports, from the least congested to the most congested:

Birmingham International: 35 minutes Gatwick Airport: 36.25 minutes Aberdeen Dyce: 37.5 minutes Newcastle Airport: 42.5 minutes London Heathrow Airport: 47.08 minutes Glasgow International: 47.7 minutes Cardiff International: 49.7 minutes Bristol Airport: 51.8 minutes Manchester Airport: 53.3 minutes Edinburgh Airport: 59.3 minutes

Photo: Markus Mainka/Shutterstock

working again

Edinburgh Airport handled more than 3 million passengers in 2021, a significant decrease from the 14.7 million travelers it passed through in 2019. As recovery progresses, 4.7 million passengers have already used the airport in the first six months of 2022.

We reported that during the summer of chaos across Europe’s travel industry, airports had to shut down their helplines due to numerous customers complaining about poor luggage handling. Management reported a spike in abusive language towards employees.

Long-distance transportation from North America, Europe and the Middle East draws tourists, business travelers and students in and out of the city. The site is also gearing up for a record 10 North American routes this summer. Air Canada, WestJet, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic all offer transoceanic services from Edinburgh.

Eastbound services are also ramping up!

Although the airport serves the capital of Scotland and has strong international connections, there is only one runway airport and large passenger terminal. So it’s no surprise that Edinburgh Airport has such serious congestion.

What are your thoughts on Britain’s busiest airport? How do you feel about the overall comparison between destinations? Let us know what you think in the comments section.

Source: Eurochange

