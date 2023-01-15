One of America’s Largest Colleges Has Started Teaching Students About Bitcoin





Classroom adoption of bitcoin and cryptocurrency courses continues to skyrocket, with Texas A&M now the latest US college to offer a bitcoin course to some of its more than 74,000 students.

The news was announced on Jan. 13 by Associate Professor Korok Ray of Mays Business School at Texas A&M, who will teach the Bitcoin Protocol course to College of Engineering and Mays Business School students when the spring semester begins on January 17.

I will be teaching the very first Bitcoin course at Texas A&M this spring!

Korok Ray (@KorokRay) January 12, 2023

Ray said in the 4-part Twitter thread that bitcoin programming will follow the bitcoin protocol, where students will learn how to build a bitcoin library from scratch.

The teacher added that it was not easy to receive approval from the school’s relevant curriculum committee, after months of hard work.

It took months to get this class approved, but we made it! The integration of Bitcoin into the program is important for the long term.

Korok Ray (@KorokRay) January 12, 2023

Lack of high-quality crypto education has been cited as a key barrier to taking adoption to the next level, according to crypto researcher Josh Cowell, who suggested it can improve financial literacy if done correctly.

Cointelegraph contacted Ray to ask how many students signed up for the class but did not receive an immediate response.

Related: University of Cincinnati Turns Crypto Craze Into Teaching Curriculum

The legal and regulatory implications of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies are now also taught in US colleges.

Assistant Professor Thomas Hook of Boston University School of Law recently told Cointelegraph that the law school is now offering a course on crypto regulation for students interested in learning how lawyers and crypto companies can better navigate through regulatory uncertainties as they seek to take their products and services to market:

Its purpose is to expose future lawyers to the potential problems they might see and the myriad of approaches and regulations that exist when it comes to crypto. [and] the different [issues] that crypto businesses may face around the world.

Other universities now offering cryptocurrency courses include Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of Oxford, National University of Singapore, Cornell University, and University of California. in Berkeley.

