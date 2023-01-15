UK sends heavy tanks to Ukraine | Russo-Ukrainian War News





British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised to deliver heavy tanks and artillery systems to Ukraine, prompting criticism from the Russian embassy in London.

According to a statement from his office, Sunak promised to send 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine after speaking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday.

This move made Britain the first Western country to supply Kyiv with the requested heavy tank.

Sunak said the tank was a sign of British ambitions to bolster support for Ukraine, according to the transcript of a phone call with Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian leader thanked Britain for its military support on Twitter, saying the decision not only strengthens us on the battlefield but also sends the right signal to our other partners.

England’s ever-strong support is now impenetrable and ready to take on the challenge. In my conversation with Prime Minister @RishiSunak, I appreciated the decision to not only strengthen us on the battlefield but also send the right signals to our other partners.

(@ZelenskyyUa) January 14, 2023

Sunak’s office said the British Prime Minister believed that a long, static war only served Russia’s interests.

British defense and security officials believe a window has been opened at a time when Russia is holding back due to resupply problems and low morale, the statement said. The Prime Minister is therefore encouraging allies to roll out the aid planned for 2023 as soon as possible to ensure maximum effect.

A squadron of Challenger 2 tanks, battle tanks designed to attack other tanks, is moving to Ukraine in the coming weeks. About 30 AS90s, large self-propelled guns operated by five gunners, are expected to follow.

Russia responded to Britain’s promise with a warning that it would only escalate the conflict.

Bringing tanks into the conflict zone is far from ending hostilities, will only help intensify combat operations and will cause more casualties, including civilians, said the Russian embassy in London.

Ukraine has requested supplies of heavier tanks for several months, including American Abrams and German Leopard 2 tanks. But some Western leaders are acting cautiously.

Poland and the Czech Republic provided Soviet-era T-72 tanks to the Ukrainian army.

Poland has also expressed readiness to provide Leopard tanks, but President Andrzej Duda stressed that such an action would only be possible as part of an international coalition of large-scale tank assistance to Ukraine.

Earlier this month, France said it would send AMX-10 RC armored vehicles, designated as light tanks in France, to Ukraine. The United States and Germany announced in the same week that they would send the first Bradley combat vehicle and Mother armored vehicle, respectively.

Britain’s decision to deliver the tanks came on Saturday as Russian forces fired missiles at Ukraine’s capital and other cities across the country, striking critical infrastructure.

Regional Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said at least 12 people were killed and more than 64 injured in the southeastern city of Dnipro, where Russian missile strikes destroyed some apartment buildings.

Seven children were among the injured, and the youngest, a 3-year-old, added that it was still unknown whether 26 were alive or dead.

Infrastructure was also hit in the western Lviv region and northeastern Kharkiv. The capital, Kyiv, was also targeted.

