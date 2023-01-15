Pope Francis: A divine plot helps us see Jesus in action





In his preface to a new book by Jesuit Father Antonio Spadaro, Pope Francis writes that we must follow God’s story as we seek to discover the true face of Jesus as he journeys to Jerusalem.

By Christopher Wells

Faced with the multiple and permanent crises of the modern world, writes Pope Francis, we need the genius of a new language, of powerful stories and images, of authors, poets and artists capable of shouting the message of the Gospel to the world, of making us see Jesus.

This is the goal of a new book by Father Antonio Spadaro, SJ, editor of La Civiltà Cattolica. Inspired by the world of cinema, Una trama divina. Gesù in controcampo (A divine plot: Jesus from a reverse angle) looks at the life of Jesus almost like a screenplay, allowing the reader to see Jesus from a new angle.

A divine plot accompanies us in our search for Jesus, writes Pope Francis in the preface to the Spadaros volume. The Holy Father warns against taming Jesus, making him lovable, but in such a way as to make his message unnecessarily sweet. Instead, nowadays it is necessary to see Jesus as he really is, to see the contrasts and harshness found in the Gospel accounts.

Let us learn to remove the dust that has accumulated on the pages of the Gospel, to rediscover its intense flavor.

The cover of “A Divine Plot” by Antonio Spadao, SJ

The story of Jesus envelops ours

In his preface, Pope Francis insists that divine plot or script runs through the gospel story, with the story of Jesus woven into our own stories.

Reading the story of Jesus does not take us away from the fabric of our existence, he writes, but rather calls us to look at our own story, to turn to it without trying to escape it.

Seeing the story of Jesus in cinematic terms can help us see Jesus in action, recalling St. Ignatius of Loyola’s invitation to contemplate the Gospels with the eyes of the imagination rather than with mental abstraction. In doing so, says the Pope, the story of Jesus enters into our own story.

Finally, writes Pope Francis, A Divine Plot challenges us to think about how we talk about Jesus. We must not get into the habit of simply using outdated, time-worn language to proclaim the message of Jesus.

The worst thing that can happen is to translate the power of gospel language into cotton candy.

On the contrary, the Gospel must be a source of brilliance, of surprise, capable of shaking us deeply.

