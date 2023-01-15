UK sanctions Iran’s Attorney General over execution of British-Iranian espionage charges





Britain will impose sanctions on Iran’s Attorney General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri over the execution of former Iranian defense minister and dual British citizen Ali Reza Akbari on charges of espionage, the British foreign secretary said.

“The UK has sanctioned Iran’s Attorney General. Sanctioning him today highlights our disgust. [Ali Reza] Akbari execution. The Prosecutor General is a key figure in Iran’s executions. “We will hold the regime accountable for its horrific human rights abuses,” Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Iran summoned the British ambassador to Tehran hours after the execution of Akbari, 61, who was once Iran’s deputy defense minister, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said.

Akbari was hanged after being convicted of “undermining the country’s internal and external security through corruption and information transmission on the surface”. Iran’s judiciary’s Mizan online website said.

Mizan said Akbari, who was arrested two years ago, was a spy for Britain’s MI6 secret intelligence service and was paid around $2 million for his services.

It aired a highly edited video of Akbari discussing similar allegations with others that activists described as a forced confession.

FILE: In this photo released by the Islamic Republic news agency IRNA on October 14, 2008, Ali Reza Akbari speaks at the ‘National Nuclear Movement’ book-opening conference in Tehran, Iran. (Davoud Hosseini/IRNA via AP)

In a video released by Iranian media, Akbari appears to be talking about contact with the British.

He also said Tehran had been interrogated by Britain about Iran’s top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who died in November 2020 in an attack that blamed Israel.

“The Ambassador to Tehran, Simon Shacliffe, has been summoned today in response to Britain’s unconventional interventions, including in the field of national security in the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

“At this meeting, our country’s protest against acts of sabotage and [Iran’s] National security is reflected in the British government,” he added.

The statement read: “The British Government has established irregular communications to [Iran’s] national security.”

“The continuation of such illegal and criminal activity is unacceptable in any way. The UK government must therefore accept the consequences of its responsibility for continuing its unorthodox and interventionist approach.”

Earlier, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called the executions “horrible”, calling them “a heartless and cowardly act”.

Iran does not recognize dual citizenship of its citizens.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves 10 Downing Street, London, on December 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

For years, Iran has been locked in a shadow war with the US and Israel marked by covert attacks on its nuclear program.

Fakhrizadeh’s killing indicated a major intrusion by foreign intelligence agencies.

Soldiers stand near the flag-draped coffin of scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during a funeral service in Tehran, Iran, on November 30, 2020. (AP via Iranian Ministry of Defense, file)

On Thursday, Iranian state media reported that Akbari had assumed a high-ranking position in the country’s defense facility.

His positions included the positions of “Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs” and “Secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council”.

Akbari was also “Advisor to the Commander of the Navy” and “Chief of the Department of Defense Research Center”.

The Iranian government has argued for months, without providing evidence, that foreign powers fomented the unrest gripping the Islamic Republic since Masa Amini died in September in custody by morality police.

Protesters said they were outraged by the collapse of the economy, coercive policing and the entrenched power of the country’s Islamic clerics.

Akbari, who ran a private think tank, has not appeared in public since he was known to have been arrested in 2019.

He was also close to Iran’s top security official, Ali Shamkhani, and analysts have suggested that his death sentence was related to a possible power struggle within the national security apparatus amid protests.

Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary-General Ali Shamkhani attends a meeting in Tehran, Iran, on June 12, 2021. (Vahid Salemi/AP)

Akbari previously worked closely with UN observers and led the implementation of the 1988 ceasefire after a devastating eight-year war between Iran and Iraq.

Authorities have not released details of his trial.

People charged with espionage and other crimes related to national security are usually tried behind closed doors. Rights groups say they don’t handpick lawyers and can’t see evidence against them.

The anti-government protests, which have been going on for nearly four months with no sign of an end, are one of the biggest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.

At least 520 protesters were killed and more than 19,300 arrested, according to Iranian human rights activists who have been monitoring the protests. Iranian authorities have not provided official figures on deaths or arrests.

Iran is one of the world’s leading executioners. In a similarly criticized trial, four people were sentenced to death on charges related to the protests, including an attack on security forces.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.

