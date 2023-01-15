



There aren’t many positives in the world of Greg Normans these days, unless you count the commensurate savings in Kool-Aid orders every time another of his hapless executives rushes off. LIV Golf’s schedule remains incomplete just weeks before its start, no new star player signings have materialized and the offseason has brought none of the promised trade frenzy between the teams. And it’s not even the most pressing issues that jeopardize LIV’s long-term viability.

The most acute difficulties include: the inability to recruit enough quality players; failure to attract corporate sponsors; the inability to obtain fan support that is not made on a robot farm; the inability to retain senior executives, three of whom resigned unceremoniously; and the crippling failure to secure a broadcast deal, which reduced LIV to discussing paying The CW to air its events even after Fox Sports passed away.

It takes a particularly strong Kool-Aid to recast all of this as anything other than humiliating.

For those who think beyond the boundaries of golf, another risk for LIV, perhaps the most daunting, is playing herself in a courtroom in the Northern District of California. It was there that LIV filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour and the Tour fought back. The proceedings have veered into an intriguing cul-de-sac as the tour seeks to force discovery of the Saudi Public Investment Fund, which funds LIV, and the fund’s governor, Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

The Tour argues that LIV is owned by the Saudi fund and that Al-Rumayyan is the league’s ultimate authority, making finding these parts key to his case. The Saudis are frantically trying to escape discovery. The Fund claims foreign sovereign immunity as an organ of the Saudi state, while Al-Rumayyan submitted an affidavit to the court saying he would face a 20-year prison term under the law Saudi Arabia if he disclosed classified information. Somewhere, Salma al-Shehab cries out to him for a river. She is the Saudi student who was sentenced to 34 years in prison in August for tweets criticizing Al-Rumayyan cronies in the regime.

The PIF arguments are null. After ordering LIV to first file an antitrust suit through 11 Moron Players before later joining the litigation itself, the Saudis now say they are not subject to the jurisdiction of the courts. whose protection they sought. As Professor Jodi Balsam of Brooklyn Law School noted, there is a commercial activity exception to sovereign immunity claims that grants the court authority based on control of LIV’s funds. This control is indisputable: in a January 13 hearing, it was revealed that the Fund owns 93% of LIV and pays 100% of the costs associated with its events, making laughable any defense that is only a spectator of the antitrust litigation.

Given that LIV has requested expedited legal proceedings and promised Saudi cooperation, it is likely that the judge will compel Al-Rumayyan and his Fund to be discovered, a decision that would have unappetizing implications for LIV players who may hope to avoid that their cases are not divided between lawyers. . The court can also draw negative conclusions from a potentially ruinous Saudi refusal to comply for LIV’s antitrust lawsuit. But cooperating with discovery even if the court sets strict parameters is a much worse option for the Fund and Al-Rumayyan.

In the US legal system, discovery can be permissive to the point of being invasive and comes with the risk of crossfire. Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden has been fired over racist and homophobic emails discovered when discovered in a workplace lawsuit involving Washington’s COs. If so, the discovery could expose both the known and stealthy investments of the Saudi fund to unwanted scrutiny. Even if the discovery is confined to the sphere of golf, pulling the strings could unravel things the Saudis would much rather protect.

For example, LIV has become explicitly politicized with its attachment to Donald Trump, hosting events at former presidents’ golf courses as it publicly urges PGA Tour players to take money from its Saudi partners. Examining the Fund’s relationship with Trump would be unwelcome in Riyadh and Palm Beach. Federal law prohibits foreign governments from attempting to influence US domestic policy, and the discovery risks highlighting how investments of Saudi funds are inherently political.

The Public Investment Fund, which is ultimately controlled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, invested $2 billion in a private equity firm owned by Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, despite objections from his own advisers. The LIV project was considered unviable by the Fund’s consultants, McKinsey and Company, but a few billion more dollars were burned there. If the Saudi fund makes investments that are economically irrational, the discovery could reveal motivations that are not based on profit or sports washing, but on politics.

The concept of “buyers remorse” is often brought up in reference to LIV players who might miss out on legitimate competition or regret the reputational damage that comes with signing. This might now be more appropriate when it comes to LIV financiers, who find themselves in a legal quagmire of their own making.

The extent to which Al-Rumayyan and his Fund cooperate with proceedings in the Northern District of California will have a huge impact on LIV’s lawsuit against the PGA Tour. The degree to which they fear scrutiny could have a decisive impact on LIV’s entire existence. Judge Beth Labson Freeman has set a January 2024 trial date for the antitrust case. It was still a wildly optimistic timeline, but the Saudis’ delaying tactics and determination not to make their wealth fund transactions public raises the question of what will be left to plead in a year’s time.

