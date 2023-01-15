Alireza Akbari: Iran executes dual British-Iran citizen





CNN —

A British-Iranian dual citizen has been hanged by Iran on charges of espionage and corruption, state media reported Saturday.

Iranian official Alireza Akbari has been executed on Earth for crimes including corruption, according to Mizan, a media outlet affiliated with the Iranian judiciary. Akbari was charged with spying for MI6, a British intelligence agency, and was known to have paid more than $2 million, including 1.8 million euros in various currencies, $265,000 in British pounds, and $50,000 in various currencies.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was “horrified” by the execution. He added on Twitter: This was a callous and cowardly act perpetrated by a barbaric regime that did not respect the human rights of its citizens. My thoughts are with Alirezas friends and family.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Saturday afternoon that the British government plans to sanction Iran’s Attorney General Mohammad Zafar Montazeri to underscore our disgust at Alireza Akbari’s execution.

The Attorney General is at the heart of Iran’s use of the death penalty. We are holding the regime accountable for atrocious human rights violations, Cleverly said.

Akbari provided foreign officials with information on 178 Iranian figures, including Iran’s chief nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iranian media reported. According to state-run Fars News, Fakhrizadeh was killed in 2020 by a remote-controlled machine gun operated from a car. Top Iranian officials accused Israel of masterminding the plot at the time without providing evidence.

Akbari carried out intelligence work through the veneer of a private company focused on research and trade activities and worked directly with a London-based research agency that Iran claims is headed by an intelligence official, Iranian state-run IRNA news agency reported. IRNA also cited claims that Akbari had meetings with MI6 intelligence officer and former British Ambassador to Iran Richard Dalton.

According to IRNA, the Iranian Supreme Court sentenced Akbari to death after deeming it based on empirical evidence.

Mizan did not specify when the execution was performed. Akbari’s death sentence was announced just days earlier on January 11, following his conviction for espionage for Britain. Akbari denied the allegations.

According to claims published in Mizan on Wednesday, Akbari was arrested some time ago. The BBC reported that Akbari was arrested in 2019.

After filing an indictment against the accused on this basis, the files were referred to the court, a hearing was held in the presence of the accused’s counsel, and according to valid documents in this personal file, he was sentenced to death for espionage for the United Kingdom. . , said Mizan.

According to Iranian pro-reform media Shargh Daily, Akbari was previously Iran’s deputy minister of defense, director of the Institute for Strategic Studies and a member of the military organization that implemented a UN resolution to end the Iran-Iraq war. . According to the BBC, he worked under reformist Iranian President Mohammad Khatami, who came to power from 1997 to 2005.

Iran does not recognize dual citizenship, but the execution of individuals with British citizenship is likely to further escalate tensions between Tehran and Western democracies, which have been critical of the regime’s response to anti-government protests that began last September.

Iran has long been on the world’s list of top executioners, and Akbari is one of three people sentenced to death in the first week of 2023. killed members of the country’s Basij paramilitary unit. Both were said to have taken part in protests that began after Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman, died while in custody by the State Moral Police.

Amini’s death sparked massive national protests against a regime often criticized as theocratic and autocratic.

Critics accused Tehran of responding to the protests with excessive force. Activist group HRANA and an Iranian human rights group say 481 protesters have been killed and that the country’s unjust justice system is being used to intimidate protesters. UN Human Rights Commissioner Volker Trk claimed Tehran was weaponizing the criminal process to carry out state-sanctioned killings of protesters.

According to statements by Iranian media and Iranian officials reviewed by CNN and 1500Tasvir, 41 protesters have been sentenced to death in recent months, but the number could be much higher.

Iranian state media reported that dozens of government agents, from security officials to Basiz paramilitary members, were killed in the disturbance.

Akbari’s execution was ostensibly unrelated to the recent protests, but British Foreign Secretary Cleverly claimed the act was politically motivated. He said alleged Iranian daffaires would be subpoenaed for execution to make clear our disgust at Iran’s actions.

The execution of Alireza Akbari, an Anglo-Iranian, is a barbaric act that deserves condemnation in the strongest terms. Cleverley said on his Twitter that this politically motivated action has once again demonstrated the Iranian regime’s callous disregard for human life. This will not go unchallenged.

Cleverly announced Saturday that Britain has temporarily recalled its ambassador to Iran for consultations amid the diplomatic fallout following the execution.

Announcing the decision in a Twitter post, he said Britain was holding the regime accountable.

Our response to Iran is not limited to today, Cleverly added.

The British government urged Iran not to execute Akbari and the Foreign Office said it would continue to support his family.

The French government also recalled Iran’s top diplomats. French President Emmanuel Macron called Akbari’s execution a terrible and barbaric act.

Macron said in a tweet on Saturday that his name would be added to a long list of victims of repression and sentenced to death in Iran.

In retaliation, Tehran has summoned the British ambassador to Iran to protest the British government’s latest sabotage and unconventional meddling in Iran’s internal affairs.

Amnesty International called Akbari’s execution particularly gruesome and an abhorrent attack on the right to life. Rights groups claimed that Akbari had been forcibly dosed with chemicals, held in solitary confinement for long periods of time, and repeatedly forced to give recorded confessions.

Amnesty urged the British government to thoroughly investigate these allegations of torture and abuse and to take all measures to hold Iranian authorities accountable.

