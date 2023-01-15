Prime Minister Accelerates Ukraine Aid Ahead of Putin’s War Anniversary





The Prime Minister announced that Britain would send tanks and self-propelled guns to support the offensive in Ukraine. We will meet with each other to galvanize international action.

The Prime Minister will accelerate British diplomatic and military assistance to Ukraine in the coming weeks to push Russia further back and secure a lasting peace.

British diplomatic activity around the world will rage this week after the prime minister has instructed his senior ministers to lead international action ahead of the one-year anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in late February.

The Prime Minister has already promised to match or exceed Britain’s defense aid to Ukraine in 2023, and has instructed ministers and officials this week to ensure that we are as proactive as possible in the full range of assistance.

British defense and security officials believe a window has been opened over Russia’s setbacks due to resupply problems and low morale. The Prime Minister is therefore encouraging allies to roll out the aid planned for 2023 as soon as possible to ensure maximum effect.

Sending Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine is the beginning of a gear change in British support. A squadron of 14 tanks will enter the country in the coming weeks after the prime minister told President Zelensky that Britain would provide additional assistance to support Ukraine’s ground war. About 30 AS90, a large self-propelled howitzer operated by five gunners, are expected to follow. The Secretary of Defense is due to present more details on the aid in the House of Representatives on Monday.

Britain will begin training Ukrainian troops to use tanks and guns in the coming days, part of a broader British effort that has seen thousands of Ukrainian troops train in Britain over the past six months.

The prime minister has tasked the defense secretary with rallying European allies to ensure that the surge in global military aid is as strategic and coordinated as possible. The Defense Minister will visit Estonia and Germany this week to work with NATO allies and other international partners to that end.

Meanwhile, the foreign secretary will visit the US later this week to discuss how the UK and US can use our position as Ukraine’s main supporters to bolster international action.

He will also visit Canada, another staunch supporter of Ukraine, to discuss closer coordination on international sanctions and our collaborative efforts to bolster support for Ukraine.

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

As the people of Ukraine enter their second year amid ruthless Russian bombing, the Prime Minister is committed to helping Ukraine win the war.

With his closest military advisers, he analyzed the military situation, looked at the strategic impact of British aid, and identified the spears where he felt Britain and its allies could have the greatest impact.

The Prime Minister made it clear that a long and static war only served Russia’s purposes. That’s why he and his ministers will be speaking with allies around the world in the coming days and weeks to step up pressure on Putin and ensure a better future for Ukraine.

As we approach the first anniversary of the invasion, the Prime Minister will be looking to demonstrate Britain’s strength as an international catalyst for influence in NATO, the G7, the Joint Expeditionary Force and elsewhere.

Working with his partners, he will put Ukraine in the strongest possible position to enter future peace negotiations from its military, economic and diplomatic strength and ensure a strong and lasting peace.

