Which billionaire owns the most land in the United States? Hint, it’s not Bill Gates





Earlier this year, in May, allegations were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of farmland in the Americas.

Although this is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, another billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, which in made the largest landowner in the United States.

John Malone, the former CEO of Tele-Communications Inc., which AT&T Inc. bought for over $50 billion in 1999, owns a variety of ranching and real estate businesses, mostly in Maine, New Mexico, Colorado and Wyoming.

Worth $9.6 billion, Malone, a media veteran, said he bought the land because “they don’t make it anymore.” He also owns three hotels in Dublin, Ireland, and a fourth in Limerick.

The current chairman of Liberty Media Corp made the decision to put his billions of dollars of wealth into the land after spending a summer working on a family farm in Pennsylvania.

Bell Ranch in New Mexico, a 290,100-acre plain dotted with mesas, rimrock canyons, grasslands and a distinctive bell-shaped mountain, was one of his first major acquisitions. In addition, Bridlewood Farms in Florida is a remarkable asset.

He now holds the title of largest landowner in the United States, surpassing Ted Turner, with a total of 2.2 million acres of crops, ranch properties and woods.

Malone noted in a CNBC interview that preservation was his main motivation for buying land and that he intends to buy more. He said his properties were a reliable source of income and a solid hedge against inflation.

“Land conservation is important,” the billionaire said. “It was a virus that I caught from Ted Turner.”

He continued, “The forestry part in the Northeast is a very good business, with a very low return on capital, but very stable and workable,” Malone said. “And we think that will provide good long-term inflation protection. That’s basically the motivation there. It felt like a good thing to do.”

