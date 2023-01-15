UK Weather: Winter Showers and Ice Warning from Sunday Evening | england weather





Forecasters have warned that from Sunday evening, winter showers are expected to create icy conditions in all four British states.

The National Weather Service has issued a yellow warning for ice covering Northern Ireland, southern Scotland, northern England, northern Wales and the Midlands, and hundreds of flood warnings have been issued across the UK.

Alerts warning that winter showers can lead to difficult driving conditions due to slippery road surfaces are in effect from 6:00 pm Sunday to 10:00 am Monday.

The Bureau of Meteorology has also issued a long yellow warning for snow and ice across northern Scotland from 2pm Sunday to 10am Wednesday.

That said: A few centimeters of snow is likely at low levels in any given 24 hours, with 10cm-15cm of snow likely over 200 meters, especially in parts of the Highlands. Ice will be an additional hazard.

Untreated roads, paved roads, and bicycle paths may be covered with ice, and some roads and railways may be affected and travel time may increase, so residents need to be extra careful.

“By Sunday, most of Britain will be in a northerly current, with overnight low temperatures likely to spread further south,” the forecaster said.

Showers will gradually fall like sleet and snow to lower levels in the north. A few showers to the south and west, possibly overnight and continuing into Monday, the rain could turn to sleet and snow, mainly in the highlands such as the Brecon Beacons, Exmoor and Dartmoor.

Overnight frosts will be more widespread by Monday night, with overnight temperatures below 0C in most parts of the UK. In sheltered glens or snow-covered highlands of Scotland, temperatures can drop to -10C.

More than 100 flood warnings have been issued across the UK.

Flood defenses, including boarding, have previously been deployed in York city York City Council said it had taken steps to keep the area safe and open, urging visitors to plan their itineraries in advance.

Rescuers were seen navigating floodwaters in boats in central York after the River Ouse broke its banks.

The Environment Agency has issued 98 flood warnings and 180 flood warnings in the UK as of Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued three flood warnings for the Tayside, Ayrshire and Arran border regions of Scotland, and two weak warnings for the west-central region of Scotland. has been ordered

