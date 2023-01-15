The Observer’s view on how Britain has become a hostile place to have children | observer editorial





As the old saying goes, it takes a whole village to raise a child. That may not mean much to most parents today, but the proper place for an institution outside the family in the birth and rearing of our children is a matter of great urgency indeed. And recent evidence suggests that governments are seriously failing parents in many ways.

It starts before birth. A new report released by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) last week highlighted the alarming decline in women’s experience with NHS maternity services in the UK. This trend comes in the wake of numerous inquiries about the appallingly poor obstetrics and gynecology care provided by some hospital trusts. It is estimated that more than 1,000 babies die each year or are seriously injured as a result of something wrong during delivery, and CQC found that 4 out of 10 maternity services provide unacceptable levels of care. This goes beyond the usual resourcing and staffing problems within the NHS that have created one of the biggest crises ever. It reflects a cultural under-prioritization of the care of women and babies that has not been adequately addressed by successive administrations.

Government policies also significantly affect the context in which parents raise their children: how much it costs to have children, the level of support provided when things go wrong, and the ease with which children can be cared for. career maintenance. And as a result of the political decisions of the past decade, Britain has undoubtedly become a more hostile place to raise a family.

Rising energy and food costs have made raising a child up to age 18 an already high cost. The Child Poverty Action Group estimates that the current average is 160,000 for couples and 200,000 for single parents. Even if both parents worked full-time at minimum wage, that would be more than $1,700 a year short of the income needed to achieve the basic minimum standard of living. This reflects rising costs of living, including housing, food and energy, as wages have stagnated over the past decade, and government support for low-income parents has been significantly reduced since 2010.

There are too many jobs in the UK that don’t pay parents enough to support their children.

Successive Conservative prime ministers have introduced tax cuts that benefit the better off while reducing tax credits and benefits for low-income families with children. This undermined the financial safety net in place for families by the last Labor government in recognition that Britain simply has too many jobs that parents do not pay enough to support their children. It is therefore not surprising that child poverty rates have increased since 2010, with one in three children now living in poverty.

Long-term problems in the housing market have also brought even greater uncertainty around raising children. Rising house prices mean more parents can’t afford to buy their own homes. One in five households currently live in private rental housing. 1 in 10 households increased 20 years ago. That percentage will continue to rise as more children grow up in rental housing. Not only does this have a huge impact on living standards, the UK has some of the most expensive rents in Europe, but it also affects safety and security. A quarter of homes in the private rental sector do not meet the government’s minimum affordable housing standards. Additionally, renters remain vulnerable to short-term tenancy agreements, which can result in being evicted from the home at the end of the tenancy, sometimes requiring moving and changing schools. As the number of parents renting increases, controlled rents and long-term tenancies provide even greater stability for their children.

Another huge financial expense for parents is childcare, especially for young children who are not yet in school. New figures this month show that the UK now has the highest childcare costs among OECD countries. Government support for these costs is patchy, and quality child care provision is hardest to access in the least affluent regions. However, the provision of quality child care is associated with better educational outcomes, higher levels of parental well-being and better economic outcomes for women, especially for children from disadvantaged backgrounds. According to modeling by the Institute for Public Policy Research, investing in free universal childcare for children under five will boost economic growth and result in higher taxes.

Decisions about whether and when to have children are very personal. But the high costs involved and the brilliance of increasingly anti-family government policies mean that many parents are unable to provide their children with the level of security they aspire to, which will affect the rest of their lives. It is also likely to prevent some people from having children, with greater consequences for society as a whole, given the higher tax burden Britain’s low birth rate will impose on future generations. The government’s neglect of children and families has profound implications not only for our society today, but also for our future society.

