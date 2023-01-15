US-born princess vows to stay in Rome villa despite eviction order | Italy





A princess living in a villa in Rome that contains the only ceiling fresco ever painted by Caravaggio has said she will vigorously defend her right to stay at the sprawling property after a judge ordered her eviction.

US-born Princess Rita Boncompagni Ludovisi, sole occupant of the 16th-century Villa Aurora, has been embroiled in a long-running inheritance dispute with her late husband’s three sons, Prince Nicol Boncompagni Ludovisi, who was the last owner of the property. .

In his will, the prince, who died in 2018, gave his wife the right to remain in the property for the rest of her life and, if sold, the proceeds were to be split between her and her sons. However, the sons disputed this, immediately sparking a legal wrangle.

The two sides eventually agreed to put the house up for sale, but the princess was ordered to leave within 60 days as the villa failed for the fifth time to attract bidders at auction on Thursday.

Caravaggios Jupiter, Neptune and Pluto fresco was painted on the ceiling of a small room on the first floor. Photography: Victor Sokolowicz

A judge in Rome has ruled the property, where the Caravaggios Jupiter, Neptune and Pluto fresco was painted on the ceiling of a small room tucked away on the first floor, was not properly maintained after a wall collapsed which led to the closure of an adjacent street, La Repubblica reported. The judge also accused the princess of arranging unauthorized visits, which she denied.

I intend to vigorously defend my right of use, Princess Rita said in an interview with The Guardian. I try not to be bitter, but it’s hard.

Villa Aurora, which is hidden behind high walls near Via Veneto in central Rome, was off the public radar until 2010, when it opened following a restoration project inspired by the princess after first seeing her in 2003, the year she met Prince Nicol. Until his death, the villa hosted history students and small groups of private tourists. Princess Rita has amassed a digital archive of 150,000 documents that shed even more light on the history contained within the house, including letters from Marie Antoinette and Louis XVI.

I loved my husband very much and he loved me, she said. I lived here for 20 years and devoted all my time and resources to this villa. It really doesn’t have to be that way.

Villa Aurora is hidden by high walls close to Via Veneto in the center of Rome. Photography: Victor Sokolowicz

Villa Aurora was first auctioned in January last year with an opening bid of 471m (417m), a price mainly due to the undisclosed value of Caravaggio’s fresco. The price was lowered to 145 million for the last auction, but still hasn’t attracted any bids.

The princess said there was interest, but people didn’t want to get into this mess.

The next auction is scheduled for April. Since the site is protected by the Italian Ministry of Culture, once the offer is accepted, the state will have the option of purchasing the property at the same price.

Vittorio Sgarbi, undersecretary at the culture ministry, said Princess Rita should be allowed to stay on the property as a caretaker until the villa is sold.

