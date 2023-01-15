Most UK voters still oppose strike by nurses and ambulance crews | labor dispute





According to the Observer’s latest Opinium poll, a majority of voters continue to support striking nurses and ambulance workers despite the government’s claims that they are endangering the public.

Labor increased its lead over the Conservatives by 1 percentage point to 16 points after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and other cabinet ministers attempted to create political capital by accusing Keir Starmer and his party of being in the pockets of unions. Surveys appear in times of industrial unrest.

Opinion polls show net approval ratings for striking nurses at +26%, but they are down 4 points since December. About 57% of voters supported a strike for nurses demanding higher pay, while 31% opposed it. Nurses continue to enjoy the highest level of public support among the various striking worker groups.

Ambulance workers on strike had the second highest support, with 52% of voters supporting the strike and 35% against it.

On the other hand, the rate of support for the actions of railroad workers (38%) is lower than the rate of opposition (46%).

The public is split more evenly with teachers waiting for the results of their vote before any action can be taken. About 40% supported the actions of primary and secondary school teachers, but 43% opposed the primary teachers’ strike and 44% opposed the actions of secondary school teachers.

Public Support for the Strike

When asked who handled the strike better, the government or the unions, 34% of people agreed with the way the Royal College of Nursing handled the strike, while 21% disagreed. In contrast, only 14% were in favor of the government’s performance, while 48% were against it.

In the case of the RMT railway union, 24% of voters were in favor of handling the train strike, while 36% opposed it. Only 17% approved of the government and 42% opposed it.

Opinion polls show Labor’s approval rating has risen one point to 45% since the last poll three weeks ago, while the Conservatives remain unchanged at 29%. This suggests that the government’s strategy to place the blame for the strike on the Labor Party is not working as the unions have contributed in part.

The Liberal Democrats remained unchanged at 9%, the UK Reform Party fell two points to 6% and the Greens held it at 5%.

As prime minister, Sunak’s net approval rating fell from -7% to -14, with 27% in favor of his performance and 41% against. About 33% were in favor of Starmers’ performance as Labor leader, with 30% disapproving.

