The Taliban’s ban on female aid workers poses a big dilemma for the US





WASHINGTON (AP) For an idle worker at a Kabul-based aid group, Abaad, which helps abused Afghan women, frightened and often tearful calls are coming in, not only from her clients but also from her female colleagues.

A Dec. 24 order from the Taliban banning aid groups from employing women is crippling deliveries that help keep millions of Afghans alive and threatening humanitarian services across the country. Another result of the ban is that thousands of women who work for such organizations across the war-torn country face the loss of income they desperately need to feed their own families.

The ban poses one of the biggest political challenges in Afghanistan for the United States and other countries since the US military withdrawal in August 2021 opened the door to a Taliban takeover. These nations face the difficult task of crafting an international response that does not further worsen the plight of millions of aid-dependent Afghans or give in to Taliban repression against women.

The United Nations estimates that 85% of non-governmental aid organizations in Afghanistan have partially or completely ceased operations due to the ban, which is the latest step by the Taliban to drive women out of public life.

Abaad was among those who suspended its work. Its employees have provided support and counseling to women who have suffered rape, beatings, forced marriages or other domestic violence.

Customers told the Abaad employee that without help from the groups, they fear ending up on the streets of Kabul. For the worker herself and thousands like her across Afghanistan, they depend on their paychecks to survive in a slumping economy where aid officials say 97% of the population is now in the poverty or risk of being so.

A colleague told her that she was considering suicide.

The aid worker and other interviewees expressed hope that the United States, the United Nations and others will stand with them and persuade the Taliban to back off the ban.

That’s all we ask. They should find a solution, find a way to support the people here in Afghanistan, she said. She spoke on condition of anonymity out of concern for her safety.

Several major global humanitarian organizations that have suspended operations are urging UN aid agencies to do the same. They call on the Biden administration to use its influence to ensure that the international community stands firm.

The United States is the largest humanitarian donor in Afghanistan. He also has an abiding interest in suppressing security threats from extremist groups in Afghanistan, one of the tasks for which he hopes to maintain limited relations with the Taliban.

A US official involved in the talks predicted a final international response that falls somewhere between suspending all aid operations, which the official said would be inhumane and ineffective, and the other extreme of fully accepting the Taliban ban.

According to another US official and nongovernmental officials familiar with the discussion, one of the proposals being considered by the administration is to halt all life-saving aid to Afghans.

The officials were not authorized to publicly discuss the ongoing deliberations and they all spoke on condition of anonymity.

However, aid group officials and analysts point to the difficulty of specifying what life-saving aid is. Food aid, certainly. But what about other forms of support such as maternal care, which have helped to more than halve the maternal mortality rate in Afghanistan since the 1990s?

Leading non-governmental aid organizations say that without female workers, it is impossible for them to effectively reach women and children who make up 75% of those in need. This is because of Afghanistan’s conservative customs and Taliban rules prohibiting contact between unrelated men and women.

Our suspensions are operational necessities, said Anastasia Moran, humanitarian policy manager at the International Rescue Committee. It’s not punitive. He does not try to withdraw services. This is not a negotiation tactic.

The Taliban’s crackdown recreates the conditions of their first takeover in the mid-1990s, when successive edicts forced women out of schools, jobs, humanitarian work and increasingly from their homes. Taliban leaders eventually ordered households to paint their windows black, so no passers-by could see the women inside. This left women and children in female-headed households with little means of accessing money or helping to stay alive.

The American invasion which followed the attacks of September 11, 2001 put an end to this first era of the Taliban regime. The Biden administration and aid groups all cite their determination to avoid a repeat of the fractured, rivalry-driven and often ad hoc international response to Taliban abuses in the 1990s, including the then crackdown on women.

Members of the UN Security Council met behind closed doors on Friday to consider the international response, after 11 of 15 member countries reiterated the council’s demand for unhindered access for humanitarian actors, regardless of their sex.

The humanitarian crisis sparked by the Taliban ban comes at a politically sensitive time for Biden, with Republicans now leading the House and pledging to investigate the chaotic pullout from Afghanistan.

Rep. Michael McCaul, a foreign policy veteran newly in charge of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, called the crackdown on women part of the dire consequences of the U.S. withdrawal. McCaul. R-Texas, said his committee would seek answers from administration officials on their handling of Afghan policy.

This administration has promised consequences if the Taliban revokes its promise to defend the human rights of Afghan women and girls, McCaul said in a statement to The Associated Press. Unfortunately, it is not surprising to see the Taliban violate this commitment, and now the consequences must be quickly applied.

Almost everyone involved expressed hope that quiet diplomacy by UN officials over the next few weeks could lead the Taliban to soften their stance, allowing aid workers and aid organizations in general to resume their functions.

The UN and other officials are meeting daily on the matter with top Taliban leaders in Kabul, who have access to Taliban supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada and his associates in the southern city of Kandahar, an official said. American.

Some warn that the international community could face years of little influence over Afghan leaders.

In the meantime, the mission of those who come to the aid of isolated and abused women was clear. said Masuda Sultan, an Afghan woman who also works with the Abaad aid group.

Our aim is to help these women, said Sultan, speaking from Dubai. If they don’t get help, they will die.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/afghanistan-politics-united-nations-taliban-ec5ff004c809618030539ddd9c91bba1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos