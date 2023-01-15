UK weather: Yellow warning for snow extended to London and southeast as temperatures drop to -10C | british news





Temperatures will drop to minus 10 degrees, with snow forecast for London, the southeast and Scotland, and a yellow warning for ice in the rest of England.

A yellow warning for snow has been issued for much of Kent and Sussex tomorrow morning.

There is also a yellow warning for ice with winter showers expected across Northern Ireland, Wales and northern England as temperatures drop.

Check the weather forecast for your area.

The cold wave comes after widespread flooding submerged large parts of the country last week.

The Met Office has issued a long snow and ice warning for northern Scotland from Sunday to Wednesday.

“A few centimeters of snow is likely to be at low levels in any given 24 hours, with 10 to 15 centimeters of snow at 200 meters or more, especially in parts of the Highlands,” he said.

“Ice will be an added risk, especially on Tuesday night.”

Residents urged to beware of ice patches on untreated roads, pavements and bike paths, which are likely to result in longer travel times with road, bus and train services.

A yellow alert was issued for Kent and Sussex between 2 and 8 a.m. on Monday.

“Heavy rain is likely to turn to snow in many places, which could disrupt some travel Monday morning,” the warning said.

“Travel delays are less likely on roads with some vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or canceled rail and air travel.”

Image: A flooded pub in Telford, Shropshire

“By Sunday, most of Britain will be in a northerly current, with overnight cooler temperatures likely to spread further south,” the forecaster added.

“Showers will increasingly fall as sleet and snow to lower levels in the north. Some showers will fall farther south and west, possibly lasting more through the night, until Monday will change to sleet and snow, mainly in the following highlands. These can be Brecon Beacons, Exmoor and Dartmoor.

Image: Flooding around Tewkesbury in Gloucestershire

“Overnight frosts will be more widespread on Monday night, with overnight temperatures dropping below 0°C in most parts of England. Temperatures can drop to -10°C in sheltered glens or snowy highlands of Scotland. there is. “

In addition to plummeting temperatures, more than 100 flood warnings have been issued across the UK.

Image: Rescuers ferried through York after the Ouse River broke its banks.

The Environment Agency has issued 119 flood warnings and 192 flood warnings in the UK as of early Sunday morning, up from 98 warnings and 169 warnings on Saturday.

Flood defenses, including boarding, have previously been deployed in York city

Image: Apperley, Gloucestershire, where the River Severn broke its banks

York City Council said it had taken steps to keep the area “safe and open”, urging visitors to plan their itinerary in advance.

Rescuers used boats to navigate floodwaters in central York after the Ouse River burst its banks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-weather-yellow-warning-for-snow-extended-to-london-and-south-east-as-temperatures-fall-as-low-as-10c-12787285 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos