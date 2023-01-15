The Bold Bullish Case to Make for US Stocks, One Few Are Expressing Yet





There is a bullish case in equities that has yet to gain much traction. With another 4% to 5% rise in the S&P 500, the thesis would demand serious attention. It goes like this: “The market bottomed out exactly three months ago in October, the most common month for bears to expire, just before a midterm election, which according to history , ushers in the best year of the presidential cycle.” “The low came on a poor CPI report, but the knee jerk sell was immediately reversed as the market sniffed inflation had peaked and with it the Federal Reserve’s hawkishness.” “Since then, the S&P 500 is up nearly 15%, the US dollar index has rolled 10%, Treasury yields are screaming inflation is last year’s war and the Fed is about to be done. Cyclical sectors have started to outperform and credit markets are firm as market prices have a better chance of a benign economic trajectory from here.” “Wall Street sentiment was subdued at the start of the year, and previously gutted speculative stocks surged in January, a sign that investors feel underexposed to risk. The volatility index has been hard to shake off for two months and closed Friday at its lowest level since just after the market peak, a sign that the character of the market may be moving towards greater stability.” It’s a plausible and potentially compelling story that, like a legal brief, is rooted in fact but presented on the side in order to persuade. Exhibit A highlighted could be the chart of the equally-weighted S&P 500, which is up nearly 20% from its October low and broke above its 200-day moving average. . It shows the heart of the market, the base, stronger than the benchmark, which last Friday barely broke its 200-day average and has yet to prove that it can overcome the downtrend line from the ultimate peak. a year and ten days ago. Walter Deemer, a famous technical analyst who started working on the streets nearly 60 years ago, has a ten-day market span indicator that is meant to signal potential large trend changes. On Thursday, he said on Twitter: “The stock market today generated a Breakaway Momentum for the 25th time since 1945. This means (in my humble opinion) that we are in a bull market. we will only know in the fullness of time.” The previous signal was in mid-2020, and before that in early 2019 and 2016 as the market hit significant lows. Futures yields after past triggers have been extremely positive over six and 12 months, with occasional short-term declines over shorter time frames..SPX 5Y mountain S&P 500, 5-year Leuthold Group is following a similar “super-overbought” reading in its balance indicator ten-day rolling, which has similar positive implications based on the previous dozen instances since the 1960s. of Leuthold, Doug Ramsey, claims that prolonged bear markets can cause false signals, and perhaps counterintuitively, the indicator is most powerful when it occurs during a recession (which it does not currently). He says that if the S&P 500 were to pull back more than 5% to 6% over the next few weeks, it would represent a “technical failure that could herald the economic event still missing from the picture.” Such an economic event could, for sure, drag the economy down in a wider and more worrisome way than it has so far, if the leading indicators of recession (ISM surveys and yield curve reversed Treasury) were giving way to lower spending and employment. Indeed, the past year has seen several so-called “broad-thrust” signals of various types failing or premature. Whether it’s an oddity or the result of the current dynamics of automated trading driving bursts of short-term “all-in” buying, the recent record pleads to reserve judgment on a potential trend change. A break from the Fed? Warren Pies, co-founder and strategist of investment analyst firm 3Fourteen Research, entered the year suggesting stocks could be celebrating an impending pause in Fed tightening efforts, in line with the typical pattern. “Historically, breakouts are bullish. Typically, they occur long before an associated recession (on average about a year away). With the Fed pulling back and the economy still going strong, stocks typically bask in the loops gold of a break.” Seen this way, the green shoots of a rebirth cycle might be more of a January thaw, which can last for months, but still an intermediate phase of relief before the cold returns. Bonds, in particular, tend to thrive around such a break and, indeed, fixed income markets are benefiting from the recent enthusiasm of investors in Treasuries and corporate debt, which is compressing yields and credit spreads. One of the risks here is that a stock market rally itself could prevent any pause, Pies suggests, bringing the risk that the hoped-for economic soft landing becomes less likely. Much has been made, understandably, of the apparent gulf between the market’s implicit expectation (for the Fed to cut rates by the end of the year) and the Fed’s expectation (preaching “higher rates for longer “). Still, the market must factor in a range of probabilities, which include the possibility of inflation collapsing quickly or an economic crash forcing the Fed to backtrack. Fed officials are simply conveying their current intentions, overlaid with the messages they believe will best keep markets in line with their goals. 1995 Comparison An exception to the tendency of a Fed pause to precede a hard landing, the brilliant and extraordinary episode that bulls like to invoke above all else, is 1995. At the start of that year, the Fed interrupted a year of rate hikes with a final half. percentage increase, causing an economic slowdown and carnage in the bond market but no recession, after which the economy performed well and stocks began to levitate in the late 90s investor nirvana. ( I detailed the 1994-95 experience in a column last March.) There are many differences in the environment today from when the Fed was warning about a spike in inflation, and continued a this time, for one thing. But some of the market beats are similar, at least enough to sustain marginal hope. The hunt for answers in the macroeconomic and market outlook means following moving targets through hazy expanses. The cadences of this cycle are a bit fuzzy: for example, the inverted yield curve should be bearish for risky assets. But this time, the S&P 500 had fallen 20% by the time the curve for 10- to 2-year Treasuries reversed, whereas in previous cycles stocks had been near a high. There are several cross-currents in market action to start the year that also create some ambiguity. Stocks have had a good run since the low three months ago, but Strategas Group’s Chris Verrone notes that gold has done better than the S&P 500, which if October 13 was the true low , would be a first. @GC.1 3M Mountain Gold Futures, 3 Months Industrial Materials Stocks Fly on Lower Dollar and China Rekindles Hopes, But So Do Unprofitable Tech Stocks bankrupt and meme stocks heavily short, maybe just the usual January laggard revival. There are some positive signs that investors are using a new “risk budget” at the start of the year, but much remains to be proven. The S&P 500 likely needs to hit 4,300 up another 7.5% to warrant an end to the bear market, says John Kolovos of Macro Risk Advisors. The “peak inflation” stabilized the band, but the valuation reset probably didn’t go far enough to create years of higher stock returns, as most bear markets have. At such times or, for that matter, all the time, perhaps it makes sense to stay involved and keep expectations in check, leaving room for a pleasant surprise if the verdict goes to the bulls.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/01/14/the-bold-bullish-case-to-be-made-for-us-stocks-one-that-not-many-are-voicing-just-yet.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos