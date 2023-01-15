Britain promises tanks to Ukraine. Russian missiles target citiesExBulletin





In this photo released by the Dnipro Regional Administration, smoke rises after a Russian rocket struck a multi-story building that left many people in rubble in Dnipro, Ukraine, on Saturday. Dnipro region management via AP .

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday promised to deliver tanks and artillery systems to Ukraine amid renewed missile attacks from Moscow targeting several Ukrainian cities for the first time in nearly two weeks.

A Russian missile attack killed nine people and wounded 64 others in the southeastern city of Dnipro, where some apartment buildings were destroyed, said Kirilo Tymoshenko, deputy director of Ukraine’s presidential office.

Infrastructure was also hit in the western Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, the Odesa region on the Black Sea and the northeastern Kharkiv region. The capital, Kyiv, was also targeted.

Sunak promised to deliver Challenger 2 tanks and other artillery systems after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday, the British leader’s Downing Street office said in a statement.

It did not say when the tanks will be delivered or how many will be delivered. British media reported, without citing sources, that four British Army Challenger 2 main battle tanks would be sent to Eastern Europe immediately, with eight more soon to follow.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves the country after visiting the port of Cromartie Bay in Invergordon, Scotland, on March 1 (local time). On Saturday, Sunak promised to deliver tanks and artillery systems to Ukraine. Russell Cheyne/AP .

Zelenskyy thanked Sunak on Saturday “for a decision that not only strengthens us on the battlefield, but also sends the right signal to our other partners.”

Ukraine has been trying for months to get a supply of heavier tanks, including the US Abrams and Germany’s Leopard 2 tanks, but Western leaders have been cautious.

The Czech Republic and Poland provided Ukrainian forces with Soviet-era T-72 tanks. Poland has also said it is ready to provide a squadron of Leopard tanks, but President Andrzej Duda stressed during a recent visit to the Ukrainian city of Lviv that the move would only be possible as part of a larger international coalition of tank support for Kyiv.

In this photo released by Ukraine’s President’s Press Office, smoke rises after a Russian rocket struck a multi-story building that threw many people into rubble in Dnipro, Ukraine, on Saturday. . by Public Affairs Office of the President of Ukraine via AP

Earlier this month, France said it would send AMX-10 RC armored vehicles to Ukraine. It is called “light tank” in French. The United States and Germany announced in the same week that they would send the first Bradley combat vehicle and Mother armored vehicle, respectively.

Sunak’s announcement came as Russian forces fired missiles on Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine on Saturday amidst their first massive artillery bombardment in days.

Tymoshenko said on Telegram that in Dnipro, rescuers were using cranes to try to evacuate people trapped on the upper floors of apartments, some of them signaling with flashlights on cell phones. He also said there were likely people under the rubble.

In the northeast region of Kharkiv, Governor Ole Siniehuvov said Saturday afternoon two Russian missiles hit infrastructure again after similar strikes in the morning. .

According to Governor Maksym Kozytskyi, another infrastructure facility was attacked in the western Lviv region.

Air defenses were also activated in other parts of Ukraine, and local authorities urged residents to evacuate after another air raid siren sounded across the country in the afternoon.

Governor Kim Vitaly of the southern region of Mykolaiv hinted in a Telegram post that some of the missiles were intercepted in his province.

Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluznyy said Russia fired a total of 33 cruise missiles Saturday, of which 21 were shot down.

The explosion this morning also shook the capital, Kyiv. The explosion occurred before the air siren sounded, which is unusual. Since it was a ballistic missile attack that was faster than cruise missiles or drones, it is highly likely that it exploded before the warning siren.

According to Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat, Russia struck Kyiv with ballistic missiles from the north.

“The trajectory is not easy for us to detect and shoot down,” he told local media. Warnings of the missile threat came late due to lack of information from radar data and other sources.

According to Ukrainian officials, an infrastructure target was hit by a missile strike in the morning.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the blast was heard in the Dniprovski district, a residential area on the left bank of the Dnieper. Klitschko also said that missile fragments landed on non-residential areas in the right-bank Holosiivskyi district and briefly caught fire in buildings there. No casualties have been reported so far.

It was the first attack on the Ukrainian capital since 1 January.

On Saturday morning, two Russian missiles hit Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv. Governor Siniehuvov said the S-300 missile strikes were targeting “energy and industrial facilities in the (outer) region of Kharkiv.” No casualties were reported, but emergency power outages were possible in the city and other settlements in the region, officials said.

Russian shelling killed three people on Saturday in the eastern Ukrainian city of Avdivka, where fighting was fiercest, Mayor Vitaly Barabash said. Reznichenko said one person was killed in a rocket attack in Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The attack follows conflicting reports about the fate of the fiercely contested salt mining town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine. Russia claims its forces have captured the town, which would be a rare victory for the Kremlin after a series of humiliating setbacks on the battlefield.

“The fierce battle for Soledar continues,” Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on Saturday.

Moscow occupies the eastern Donbass region, which consists of the partially occupied Donetsk and Luhansk regions, crushes the best Ukrainian forces and launches a counteroffensive elsewhere.

But it blocks both directions, with Ukraine saying its fierce defense of its eastern fortifications has helped tie down Russian forces. Western officials and analysts say the importance of the two cities is more symbolic than strategic.

