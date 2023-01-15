Why The Last of Us Creators Changed Pedro Pascals Joel From The Games





The Last of Us looks a lot like the video game that inspired it, but don’t confuse that with low praise. The weathered apocalyptic look of the HBO series is often pulled straight from a game known for being cinematic and complete, even at its most unforgiving and brutal. It’s all captured in excruciating detail, including Joel, now played by Pedro Pascal. But in The Last of Us TV show, Joel isn’t quite the man he was and that’s by design.

Part of that is just practical: as part of translating the game to TV, co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann had to update how Joel interacted with his surroundings.

There are some things that we embrace about our media that are different from the game media. In the game, you need a healing mechanism; you get shot a lot, you need to heal. We get shot once in reality, laughs Mazin.

Dispelling that means showing all the damage a guy like Joel went through, physically and emotionally, after Sarah died. His knuckles remain bloody and his body appears injured. Pascals Joel doesn’t sneak around the way Joel does in the game. Joels walking around so crouched that he’d have, like, those huge quads, wouldn’t he? Mazin said. 55-year-olds can’t squat for more than three minutes! Tops! And then their back gives way.

So embrace the fragility [] I think it helps draw people into that kind of immersion, which is different from video game immersion.

Image: Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Image: HBO

It also means slightly altering the character of Joels. With a long and arduous journey ahead of him, TV’s Joel has a different path to travel than his character. And viewers who have played the game might notice key differences in his TV counterpart: he no longer sells guns like he does in the game, but tries to find a battery for his car so he can go find Tommy .

In the game, because of the gameplay, Joel has to be extremely capable of justifying every action you take, and there are certain things you were doing in the game to get you to connect with him by being him, Druckmann tells Polygon. And that was part of casting Pedro Pascal as Joel. [] We were looking less for someone who could play tough because in a way that’s the easy part and more for someone who could show that there’s a tortured soul inside.

The first episode of The Last of Us sets up this struggle for Joel, between the lighter sides of his heart and the massive grief, pain and violence that defines his life now. In a way, he’s softer, a choice that will certainly play into the end of Game 1, which has earned its reputation for being quite divisive. It’s hard to imagine the games that Joel has so often defined by his brutal, thawing apathy helping a co-worker when he’s too overwhelmed to move a child’s body to the stake so early in the story.

This is where Pascal proved to be key to Mazin and Druckmann’s vision of who Joel needed to be in HBO’s The Last of Us conception of a hardened but somewhat more human than his in-game counterpart.

Pedro is so charismatic, and there’s like a sweater, it’s funny, he’s a really funny guy that to take all that away when you watch him on screen, it feels like something’s missing to this guy, and you want it out, says Druckmann. We obviously see a lot of that early on and his interaction with Sarah. [] And then when it all goes away, and then over time you see hints of it coming back, it gets really fascinating to follow this guy, this really damaged guy.

Pascal remembers that the only note he received was to remember to bring [himself] to him as much as possible.

It was the best way to understand Joel, you know, with my own heart, says Pascal. I found him to be a very hardened person, not someone who reflects on his own feelings, even before losing his daughter or the end of the world before his eyes. And that loss calcifies and shapes who he is and how he survives afterward.

The Last of Us premiered on HBO and HBO Max on January 15. New episodes of the nine-episode season air on Sundays.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.polygon.com/23552872/last-us-pedro-pascal-joel-changes-game The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos