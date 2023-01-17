Where to watch The Last of Us in the UK





We’ve been waiting almost a decade for a live-action remake of the critically acclaimed Naughty Dogs video game The Last of Us, and the wait is finally over.

After sinking into development hell for six years and two film adaptations of their hit video games failing to get off the ground, HBO has finally made it. The Last of UsTVadaptation has arrived and will air exclusively on Sky Atlantic every Monday for the next two months and stream on Now TV.

The TV series follows the same story beats as the post-apocalyptic video games, but with some creative differences. The show is co-created by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann (creator of The Last of Us) and is set 20 years in the future, after a fungal plague has devastated the world. Survivor Joel (played by Game of Thrones’ Pedro Pascal) is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie (also Game of Thrones’ Bella Ramsay) across the country because he holds the key to humanity’s survival.

Although live-action video game adaptations tend to receive poor reviews (have you seen the Resident Evil movie?), initial critical reception has been positive.

The Last of Us TV series broke records on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes ahead of its debut. It was the greatest live-action video game adaptation ever, surpassing Uncharted, Sonic the Hedgehog, and more. Working with Mazin, Druckmann has his fingerprints all over this smooth, well-crafted piece of black comic. Senior TV critic Nick Hilton said this in his first review. Right now, HBO is operating on a different level than other networks. With The Last of Us, HBO has another monster on its hands.

The first episode of The Last of Us began airing Monday, January 16, 2023 on Sky Atlantic and is also available to stream on Now TV. You can watch The Last of Usin the UK, Online and TV here.

How to watch The Last of Us in the UK on Sky

The Last of Us airs exclusively on Sky Atlantic in the UK. The first episode aired on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 2:00 AM. It aired at exactly the same time as in the US and continues to be simulcast at 2am throughout the UK throughout the series.

Even for The Last of Us, for viewers who don’t want to stay up late on a school night, the show reappears every Monday at 9pm, but you can watch it any time on demand on Now TV or Sky Go.

If you’re not already a Sky customer, you can get a Sky Stream box that comes with your Sky TV and Netflix basic plans. This unit is currently on sale in the Skys winter sale (previously 26 per month, now 24 on Sky.com). This is Sky’s new device and it streams Sky directly over Wi-Fi, so you don’t need a satellite dish.

How to watch The Last of Us in the UK on Now TV

If you don’t have Sky yet or don’t want to buy a Sky Stream box but still want to watch The Last of Us, you can live stream and watch it on the Sky-ownedNow streaming service (formerly Now TV). ketchup.

Nows entertainment membership required. Paid monthly streaming services include access to shows from Sky Atlantic, Sky Documentaries, Peacock, MTV, and more, including House of the Dragon and The White Lotus.

A Now Entertainment membership costs 9.99 per month, but you can also get a 6-month Now Entertainment and Now Cinema membership at a discounted rate (previously 19.98 per month, now 15 at Nowtv.com). We now also offer a 7-day free trial for new members.

How many episodes are there in The Last of Us?

The Last of Uson HBO has a total of 9 episodes. The shortest episode was 46 minutes and the longest was 81 minutes.

A second season has yet to be confirmed, but if successful, expect HBO to adapt The Last of Us: Part II as well. Hopefully it won’t take another 10 years.

What is the UK release schedule for The Last of Us?

The Last of Us will be simulcast in the UK and US throughout the first season, so stay awake until 2am to avoid pesky spoilers. The final episode of The Last of Us airs on Monday, March 13, 2023 in the UK. The full release schedule for The Last of Us in the UK is as follows:

The Last of Us Episode 1: When I’m Lost in the Dark Monday, January 16, 2023 2am GMT | Watch Now on Now TVLast Used Episode 2:Infected Monday 23 January 2023 2:00 AM GMTLast UsedEpisode 3 Last Used Monday 30 January 2023 2:00 AM GMTLast Used Episode 4 2023 Monday 6 February 2:00 AM GMTLast UsedEpisode 5 Monday 13 February 2023 2:00 AM GMTLast Used Episode 6 Monday 20 February 2023 2:00 AM GMTLast Used Episode 7 February 2023 Monday 27th 2:00 AM GMT Last Used Episode 8 Monday 6 March 2023 2:00 AM GMT Last Used Episode 9 Monday 13 March 2023 2:00 AM GMT

How to Watch The Last of Us in the US on HBO Max

In the US, The Last of Us airs exclusively on HBO every Sunday night at 9pm EST. The first episode aired on January 15, 2023. If you don’t subscribe to HBO over cable, you can also watch it live on HBO Max, the broadcaster’s streaming service.

HBO Max has two tiers. The ad-supported tier is $9.99 per month and the ad-free tier is $14.99 per month. A 12-month ad-supported subscription at $99.99 per year, and you can also pay annually for $149.99 per year for the ad-free tier.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/extras/indybest/gadgets-tech/television/last-of-us-hbo-watch-uk-b2262963.html

