The US Treaters reviews the sheer, diabolical, glaring brilliance on television | Television & radio





Nothing like a stab in the back to brighten up the January doldrums. Obviously someone at the BBC agrees, because arriving on iPlayer in its entirety is the US version of the best reality show of 2022, The Traitors. A word-of-mouth hit, this wildly tense game show has revitalized the water cooler moment, set group chats on fire, and garnered huge iPlayer numbers.

For those who missed it, the gameplay looked like this: 22 contestants headed to a castle in the Highlands where, joined by host, Claudia Winkleman, they battled it out for a cash prize. Sowing the seeds of discontent were the Traitors, three party members who were chosen to assassinate their fellow competitors and thus whittle down the player pool. The rest of the players the faithful were tasked with exposing the traitors during nightly round tables, where accusations and paranoia surfaced. During the day, meanwhile, they worked as a team to earn money. If the faithful managed to eliminate all the traitors before the final, they shared the prize pool. If there was a traitor left, they won everything.

While a second series has not yet been officially ordered, the American version of the show, based on the Dutch series De Verraders, has already been filmed. Winkleman’s replacement is debonair actor Alan Cumming, who replaces the former’s collection of knitwear with a patchwork of tartan suits and a wild mid-Atlantic Scottish accent. Unlike the UK version, the contestants are a mix of normal people and former reality TV stars, from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Under Deck, The Batchelor, Survivor and US Big Brother plus, for some reason , Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte .

The debonair Alan Cumming in The US Treaters. Photography: Euan Cherry/BBC/Studio Lambert & All3Media International

Anyone who revels in the camaraderie between contestants on the British show might find the dynamic between near-famous faces and standards difficult. This is a group of people who are at odds with each other from the start, and they will remain so until the final episodes. This is perhaps partly due to the inclusion of so many great personalities. Former Real Housewife Brandi Glanville and Under Decks Kate Chastain are by far the most controversial characters, bringing a wicked yet entertaining quality to panel discussions and hushed gossip sessions.

Kate’s feud with US Big Brother contestant Rachel Reilly gets particularly barbed, albeit with some fabulous one-liners from Kate, who at one point says Rachel’s outfits look like community theater costumes. This hostility carries over into round tables, where claims of deceptive gameplay turn into personal attacks. If I’m wrong, Kate said after voting for Rachel, I’m okay with that, because I find you really offensive.

The name-calling matches aren’t just between these two, however: an early traitor suspect, a 35-year-old office manager named Michael, is bludgeoned from every angle, his personality dissected and criticized at numerous tables. round. You’d be sorry for him if he hadn’t spent one of the challenges whispering ultimatums to the other contestants to convince them to banish a 29-year-old actor, Geraldine, who, much to Michaels’ chagrin, turns out to be a devotee.

There is much more intrigue and duplicity among these contestants. While UK players often resorted to groupthink during roundtables, here you see stalwarts and traitors manipulating weaker players throughout the day, attacking anyone perceived as suspicious. The traitors are much more suspicious of each other, leading to some jaw-dropping twists.

Overall, it’s a much more vicious approach, which only highlights how dynamic and unpredictable the format is. No two people will play the same way, even when they are supposed to work in tandem. The misstep here is the decision to drop all episodes at once: Traitors feel more appreciated thanks to the linear streaming community.

Still, by the time you reach episode eight (which might already win reality TV hour of the year), the tension is so unbearable that you’ll be glad the final two episodes are there to binge. . Just prepare for the stressful final episode, which is pure scream-on-TV shriek. As a contestant says in Episode 9: Everyone’s in love now, but there’ll be blood later. They are not wrong.

