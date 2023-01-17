



What is covered in these guidelines and what are their definitions

This page contains guidelines for councils. This information does not supersede or contradict any statutory obligations or responsibilities of Congress.

These guidelines only apply to Parliament supporting the Homes for Ukraine Scheme in the UK. It does not apply to the Parliament of Northern Ireland. Scotland and Wales have issued their own guidelines for Parliament.

These guidelines do not cover:

Displaced persons already in the UK People transferring from a visitor visa People coming through the Ukrainian family system

These guidelines also do not apply to children under the age of 18 from Ukraine who are not traveling with or joining a parent or legal guardian. You can find guidelines for this cohort here.

Definition of important terms

CMS refers to the Foundry case management system through which councils are required to record and manage all sponsor and guest data related to the Homes for Ukraine initiative.

DLUHC is the Department of Level Up, Housing and Communities.

A guest is any individual or household that was residing in Ukraine before 1 January 2022 and is eligible for sponsoring residence by securing a visa under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

A host or host is an individual, group or organization that provides accommodation to Ukrainians. Hosts do not have to be sponsors.

Sponsor or Sponsor is any individual, group or organization authorized to successfully complete and accept visa applications with Ukrainians under the Homes for Ukraine scheme. A sponsor may not always be a host.

