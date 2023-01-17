‘The Last of Us’ HBO Show vs Video Game: The Biggest Differences





While arguments over the validity of video game art have thankfully been settled over the past decade, the fact remains that adaptations of video games to other media often leave old and new public in need. Since its announcement, however, HBO The Last of Us has promised something more. Last year, it was announced Kantamir Balagov, winner of Best Director at the Cannes Film Festival, would direct the pilot; that didn’t happen, but the full list of episodes includes an episode from Oscar-winning actress Jasmila Banic and two from Ali Abbasi, another emerging favorite on the arthouse festival scene.

PlayStation The Last of Us Remastered – PlayStation 4

The game, whose acclaim is based primarily on its narrative, was written and directed by Neil Druckmann (who, along with Chernobyl’s Craig Mazin, serves as showrunner for the adaptation) and follows a smuggler named Joel (Troy Baker in the game , Pedro Pascal in the show) as he ventures across the country with a teenage girl (Ashley Johnson/Bella Ramsey) who may hold the key to a cure for a fungal pandemic that has turned the world into an apocalyptic wasteland. . It’s exactly the kind of premise (serious, with contemporary overtones) and thematic material (both formats address grief, hope, and parenthood) that you’d expect more from cable TV than a Sonic game. One can almost imagine an HBO slogan: It’s not Detective Pikachu. He’s the last of us.

While HBO’s The Last of Us is faithful to the game, those who have played it can expect differences, and even surprises. Don’t expect this 9 hour series to find Joel and Ellie rolling carts to jump fences or fight Clickers every time they have to get from place to place Joel kills exactly one bad guy with his giant arms, and it’s not infected. Rather than constantly prolonging the excitedly-beaten next story, TV tends to focus on context and backstory, and there’s plenty of backstory to go through with The Last of Us. locked into Joels’ point of view for all but a brief segment, meaning we see what he sees, the show takes on a more omniscient one, showing us what the other characters are up to and treating us to plenty of flashbacks while throughout its nine episodes.

There are also too many examples of condensed and abbreviated game segments to list all of these instances (the much quieter escape and sacrifice in episode 2 will give an idea of ​​what to expect), but here are a few -some of the biggest changes viewers can expect. see and we’ll keep this list updated as the show continues through its first season.

HBO

The pandemic

The nature of the infection itself has been reworked to have overt contemporary analogues. The show opens in 1968, with two infectious disease experts talking to a TV reporter about the possibility of global pandemics. With clear echoes of the COVID-19 pandemic, the first of them warns of increased air travel allowing a mutated supervirus to spread easily, and if the contradiction of the other expert dismissing only the viral disease to warn fungus instead seems like a cheap irony, it turns around. Of course, he notes, a cordyceps fungus that can take over an insect’s body cannot survive at the temperature of a human body, but if the earth were to warm up a few degrees, its survival could dictate that it evolves to do so. . In this case, he concludes, we lose.

Earth loses a little faster on TV. The video game opens in 2013, the same year it was released, but is mostly set in 2033. In the series, the pandemic breaks out in 2003, with most of the series taking place in 2023. Our present is no longer the beginning of the pandemic but its endemic stage, and the totalitarian FEDRA is now openly viewed as fascist, with visual references to Operation Desert Storm and then-President George W. Bush positioning recent US governance as a natural precursor to a world of summary executions, saturation bombings, quarantine zones and the black market trade in ration cards.

HBO

Spores (series)

This one made the rounds online before the show debuted: There are no spores in HBO’s The Last of Us. Masks would draw an easy parallel to our own pandemic, but this change is for the better. . No one would believe physics-defying spores that don’t expand beyond the boundaries set on TV (isn’t it strange that opening a door or even a protruding hole in a wall or ceiling ever led to the expansion?) Anyway, but, as noted above, The Last of Us is not concerned with our current pandemic, but with the next one. Nobody would have to do a lot of thinking to make a connection between characters masking themselves to prevent infection and our own reality, but don’t we want to have to do at least a little thinking?

The Boston Quarantine Zone and Intro (Episode 1)

The Last of Us has one of the best openings in video games, and the TV show expands on it by detailing what happens the day before that nightly opening. We spend a lot of time with Sarah, allowing Joels’ future interactions with Ellie to contrast more sharply, and we also get to know the neighbors who introduce us to the games pandemic for the first time and see a bit of pre-pandemic life. Players of The Last of Us Part 2 will also get a chuckle from a scene where Sarah and Joel sit down to watch Curtis and Viper 2, a movie absent from the first game but identified as Joel’s favorite in the second.

If that elaboration seems a bit pointless, the more involved look at life in the quarantine zone that follows it more than makes up for it. We see more of the work Joel and Tess are doing, with Joel making contact with a FEDRA soldier to trade goods. We see Tesss fighting with Robert, the arms dealer who scammed her and Joel, and his henchmen, which is just hinted at at the start of the game. We also see how Ellie came under Marlene’s protection. All of this makes QZ TV shows a much more populated place than the game, which is practically empty.

HBO

Finally, Joel and Tess’ pursuit of Robert and the subsequent encounter with Marlene and Ellie are changed a bit. He died before either side found him this time, and the tense meeting and ensuing collaboration with Marlene in-game is replaced here by a more tense, gun-toting negotiation. fire and, characteristic of this adaptation, by the game’s action pieces. Excised game.

We’ll continue to update this piece as HBO’s The Last of Us Season 1 progresses.

Donor

Forrest Cardamenis is a Queens-based film critic whose work has also appeared in MUBI Notebook, Filmmaker Magazine, Reverse Shot and other publications. You can follow him on Twitter at @FCardamenis for his thoughts on movies, music, sports and more.

