UK weather map: where it could snow in the next two days from -10 degrees Fahrenheit





Sign up for breaking news emails to receive free real-time breaking news alerts delivered straight to your inbox.Sign up for free breaking news emails.

This week, temperatures plummeted below freezing as thick snow piled up across the country.

The National Weather Service has warned that parts of Scotland could experience dangerously freezing conditions overnight, with temperatures dropping to -10C.

Forecasters have issued three yellow weather warnings for snow and ice that will continue through Wednesday.

Ice sheets and snow are expected in Northern Ireland, southern Scotland, northern England, northern Wales and parts of the Midlands.

A thick blanket of snow fell over parts of Scotland overnight.

(Dad)

On a winter Sunday night, 5 cm of snow had already accumulated in the Shetland Islands and more showers are expected over the next few days.

Here are the areas in the UK where it could snow this week:

north west england

Blackpool Cheshire East Cheshire West and Chester Greater Manchester Halton Lancashire Merseyside Warrington

Northern Ireland

County Antrim County Tiama County Down County Per Manor County London Derry County Tyrone County

wales

Conwydenbyshire FlintshireGuinedAnglesea Island of Sum Wreck

The Granite City

AberdeenshireMorayWestern IslandsHighlandsOrkney IslandsShetland IslandsArgyle Butte

Met Office Weather Forecaster Stephen Dixon said: Although snow isn’t forecast everywhere, it’s going to feel pretty cool all week. Temperatures will stay well below freezing overnight, introducing ice hazards and challenging travel conditions.

With expected icy conditions, Bureau of Meteorologist Craig Snell warned commuters to leave plenty of time for travel due to weather conditions.

We could see winter showers across central England tonight, with snow in the highlands and a risk of slippery roads in the lowlands, he said.

In the sub-zero temperature, the white snow is covered like a painting.

(Dad)

Drivers were warned to allow extra time during the morning rush hour due to icy roads during rush hour.

(Dad)

Weather forecasters also warned that overnight sleet could leave slippery surfaces, resulting in injuries from slips and falls, and ice patches on some untreated roads, pavements and bike paths.

The rest of the week is expected to be cold with patchy showers, especially in the north, until temperatures rise over the weekend.

Met Office 5-Day Forecast

today:

In the far southeast, rain and snow are clearing the hills. Winter showers mainly run across the north, but there are also some windy coasts elsewhere. It is sunny and dry in many inland areas. cold, especially in the north.

Tonight:

Winter showers continue across the North Coast and Northwest Coast, with light rain and hill snow in the Southwest. Elsewhere it is dry and clean. Harsh to places, cold with widespread frosts.

Tuesday:

Cold with winter showers, mainly in northern and western Scotland, parts of Northern Ireland, Wales and western England. Dry in sunny spells elsewhere.

Outlook from Wednesday to Friday:

Wednesdays and Thursdays are mostly cold with winter showers, especially in the northern and western regions. Some areas are sunny and dry. Light rain in the west late Friday, drying out elsewhere.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/weather/uk-weather-map-snow-forecast-today-b2262985.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos