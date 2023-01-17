Selena Gomez Is Dating The Chainsmokers Drew Taggart: Details





New couple alert! Selena Gomez and Andrew Drew Taggart are dating, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

They don’t try to hide their romance by sneaking into members-only clubs, an insider told Us, noting that the pair are very laid-back and low-key.

The Only Murders in the Building star, 30, and The Chainsmokers musician, 33, go bowling and to the movies when they spend time together, the source adds.

The former Disney Channel star is so affectionate with the rocker and Selena can barely keep her hands off him, the insider tells us, adding that the pair are having a lot of fun together.

Selena Gomez and Andrew Drew Taggart David Fisher/Shutterstock; Donald Traill/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Taggarts’ budding relationship with Gomez comes four months after Us exclusively confirmed that the EDM artist was dating Steve Jobs’ youngest daughter, Eve Jobs.

The model, 24, and Taggarts’ romance began as a laid-back summer fling, a source exclusively told Us in September 2022, noting that the duo had grown closer throughout the summer. The pairs’ relationship, however, died down before the DJ started seeing the Wizards of Waverly Place alum.

Taggart and Eves’ breakup was totally amicable, the first source told Us, adding that the exes are both very mature and cool friends going. [their] different paths.

Prior to his stint with Eve, Taggart was linked to Meredith Mickelson and Haley Rowe. In March 2021, Us confirmed that the musicians parted ways with Chantel Jeffries after a year of dating.

It was an amicable breakup, and they remain friends, the Grammys winners’ rep told Us at the time.

Gomez, for her part, has remained relatively quiet about her relationships following her public split from Justin Bieber in March 2018 after dating on and off since 2011.

The HotelTransylvania actress has since been linked to Zedd, Niall Horan and Charlie Puth. The Texas natives’ most recent romance came in January 2017 when she dated The Weeknd. The duo decided to leave in October of the same year.

While the Princess Protection Program star has flown under the radar for years, she’s opened up about her health ups and downs since 2015, when she revealed she was diagnosed with lupus.

Earlier this month, Gomez called it quits on body-shamers after coming under fire for her appearance at the 2023 Golden Globes.

I’m a little fat right now because I had fun over the holidays, the Rare Beauty founder said during an Instagram Live on Jan. 10.

I mean, come on, right? Gomez asked her little sister Gracie, 9, about her Golden Globes date after the awards show that night. Yes, Gracie replied.

Gomez then apparently said, But we don’t care because Miley Cyrus’ song Do My Thang started exploding in the car.

