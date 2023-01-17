UK promises more talks with EU to break Northern Ireland Brexit impasse | Brexit





British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and European Commission Vice-President Maro Epobi have promised further talks to resolve disputes over Northern Ireland’s Brexit trade deal.

After a stocktaking meeting on Monday afternoon, they agreed to continue scoping work toward potential solutions in a constructive and collaborative spirit.

UK government sources say there are still significant gaps in the approach to the Northern Ireland protocol and the two sides are some distance from an agreement.

The two sides comprehensively address the scope of the existing challenges of the past two years and the real challenges of all communities in Northern Ireland, Northern Ireland’s place in the UK’s domestic market and the EU’s single market, they said in a joint statement.

They said they agreed that scoping work for potential solutions should continue in a constructive and collaborative spirit, with careful consideration of each other’s legitimate interests.

Senior EU officials have growing trust and confidence in the UK government, but are sensitive to remaining obstacles between the two sides in the protocol dispute, particularly confirmation on the UK-Northern Ireland border and the role of the European courts.

The talks entered a more intense and secret stage, with EU and British officials saying they are in constant contact and meeting at least every working day. The European Commission is sharing less information with member states of the European Union, which diplomats have so far accepted in exchange for allowing room for negotiators to find an agreement.

There are many positive reactions to the negotiations. The issue is complex, but there is determination, said one EU diplomat. The statement reflects that we will continue to do what we have been doing.

The man doesn’t think today is a tunnel entry announcement, referring to the British side’s preferred metaphor for announcing round-the-clock talks in the final stages of negotiations. However, things are going well and negotiations will continue.

Gaps include fundamental differences in governance and the role of the European Court as the sole arbitrator of the current Northern Ireland Protocol in the event of trade disputes.

Government sources said one solution proposed by the UK to the ECJ issue would be to create an independent arbitration mechanism for trade disputes as a first-line point, but the ECJ’s role would remain as the ultimate arbiter of the dispute. .

While this falls short of the European Study Group’s call to completely remove the ECJ, it would create an intermediate step that could temper some of the Conservatives’ Brexit hardliners.

A similar proposal was discussed in an internal document last year by Northern Ireland Minister Steve Baker, who believes the problem can be solved by moving the dispute mechanism to a parallel trade and cooperation agreement backed by the ERG.

The talks, which have been ongoing since September, aim to address three main issues: the check of goods entering Northern Ireland from the UK, the role of the ECJ and the application of EU law in Northern Ireland.

Informed sources said Monday there was still a long way to go on the trade issue, despite a deal that would give the EU access to real-time information via the HMRC database on goods moving from Britain to Northern Ireland.

We may have a database, but during the grace period we don’t have the data we need, the source said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/jan/16/northern-ireland-brexit-eu-uk-talks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos