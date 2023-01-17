UK government blocks gender awareness reform bill in Scotland.





The UK government blocked the Gender Awareness Reform (Scotland) Bill from becoming law after it was passed overwhelmingly by MSPs.

The bill garnered cross-party support in Holyrood before Christmas, with some Conservative MSPs even breaking ranks to support it.

However, Westminster decided to use the Section 35 Order to prevent the bill from receiving royal sanction.

The order has never been used before to block parts of Holyrood’s legislation and is expected to spark a major constitutional dispute.

Under Section 35 of the Scotland Act 1998, Scotland’s Secretary of State Alister Jack can prevent Holyrood Bill from passing if he believes that it will amend the law reserved in Westminster and will adversely affect the way in which that law is applied.

In a statement he said: I have decided to issue an order under section 35 of the Scottish Act 1998 to prevent the Scottish Parliament’s Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill from going to Royal Assent.

After thorough and careful consideration of all relevant advice and policy implications, I am concerned that this Bill will have a negative impact on the operation of equality legislation across the UK.

Transgender people who are going through the process of changing their legal gender deserve our respect, support and understanding. My decision today concerns the legal consequences of the operation of equal protection and other pending issues across the UK.

I did not take this decision lightly. This bill will have a significant impact on equality issues at GB level, among others in Scotland, England and Wales. Therefore, we conclude that this is a necessary and correct course of action.

If the Scottish Government decides to bring the amended bill back for review in the Scottish Parliament, we hope we can work together to find a constructive way to respect both the mandate and operation of the UK Parliamentary legislation.

I have sent a letter today to the Prime Minister and the Scottish Parliament Speaker informing them of my decision.

The GRR Act would make it easier for transgender people to obtain a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC) by eliminating the need for a gender dysphoria diagnosis, lowering the age threshold for application, and reducing the amount of time required for an applicant to live as the gender they acquired. is.

However, in the revision stage, the rules were changed so that 16 and 17-year-olds live for 6 months, and 18-year-olds and older for 3 months.

The UK government has said a simplified Scottish system for gender change could affect UK-wide equality laws, but the Scottish government insists the bill won’t have an impact.

The GRR legislation itself explicitly states that it does not affect the 2010 Equality Act.

A judicial review may be initiated against the Secretary of State’s decision.

It follows Labor leader Keir Starmer, who sparked a backlash after contradicting the MSP during a broadcast media round on Sunday and accused of copying Tory myths about reform.

And Jamie Greene, one of the Conservative MSPs who supported the reform, said blocking the bill would be a “gift” to the independence movement.

