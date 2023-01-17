Soaring demand among all age groups in the UK who buy now, pay later





Demand for buy-now-pay-later transactions has surged across all age groups in the UK, including older people who are stressed by the cost of living crisis and need short-term credit.

Products that allow users to defer or split payments into installments have grown in popularity despite growing regulatory scrutiny and growing concerns about consumer lending rates.

According to a survey commissioned by the Center for Financial Capability, a UK-based financial education charity, younger users are still the most likely group to consider a product. 54% of 18-24 year olds surveyed expected to take out a loan in the next year, up 6 percentage points from the same period 12 months prior.

More worryingly, campaigners say demand has risen among seniors, with nearly one-fifth of those 65 and older having either used the product or said they would be willing to use it in the next 12 months. Last year it was less than 10%.

Jane Goodland, director of the Center for Financial Capability, said the fact that people of all ages are buying now and paying later as rising inflation struggles to pay shows the urgent need for regulation of these schemes.

Data from UK open banking fintech Snoop shows that demand for BNPL has skyrocketed during the pandemic and continues to rise.

Other markets have also surged. According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, loans from Affirm, Afterpay, Klarna, PayPal and Zip in the US rose from $2 billion in 2019 to more than $24 billion in 2021.

But even as the cost of living crisis boosted demand, BNPL companies suffered as central banks raised interest rates to control inflation and consumer spending sentiment soured.

Klarnas’ valuation fell from $46 billion to less than $7 billion in July, and shares of publicly traded US competitor Affirm have fallen more than 83% over the past year.

Charitable organizations are worried about increased demand for credit as the cost of living situation worsens. According to Bank of England data, credit card loans surged from 400 million in October to 1.2 billion in November.

In the UK, 45 per cent of adults struggle to keep up with at least one bill or credit arrangement, said Richard Lane, external affairs director for debt charity StepChange.

He added that relying on credit to keep up with bills or necessities is unsustainable and ultimately exacerbates the debt problem.

About 30% of respondents who used BNPL did so because they were unable to pay in full at the time, and a growing percentage reported paying late fees. The CFPB also found that these charges rose as a percentage of total revenue from less than 5% in 2020 to nearly 7% a year later.

suggestion

BNPL loans are interest-free as long as they are paid on time, but some providers, such as Sweden’s Klarna, have eliminated late fees in markets including the UK.

Sharon McPherson, CEO of Glasgow-based nonprofit Scotcash, also warned that BNPL use among applicants, as well as other forms of debt, is exploding.

We said we saw more people coming to lenders like Scotcash because they went over to BNPL after exceeding their credit card limits and now have no other option.

BNPL is currently unregulated in the UK. In June, the government laid out plans for new rules to improve consumer protections, including requiring providers to check if their customers can get loans.

The Financial Conduct Authority has previously used the broader legislation of the Consumer Rights Act to induce suppliers to change the terms of some contracts.

