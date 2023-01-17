‘The Last of Us’ episode 1: Why Depeche Mode’s ‘Never Let Me Down Again’ ends it





Did you furiously search Depeche Mode’s “Never Let Me Down Again” today? You obviously watched the first episode of The Last of Us.

From Chernobyl director Craig Mazin and The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann, HBO’s adaptation of the survival series Naughty Dog debuted on Sunday. The emotional and intense first episode introduced viewers to America in the year 2023 (eep), precipitated into an apocalypse with the global outbreak of the Cordyceps fungus. Here, Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) and his partner Tess (Anna Torv) have only one job: to bring 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) safely across the country by crawling with infected, militaristic humans. and murderers.

SEE ALSO: How ‘The Last of Us’ successfully translates the game’s best mechanics to TV

The episode ended with an elongated cart shot, showing a radio in Joel and Tess’s empty apartment in Boston’s quarantine zone (QZ) playing the 1987 Depeche Mode track “Never Let Me Down Again ” from the album of the English group Music for the Masses. But what did that mean?

The clue to that final moment emerges when Ellie is first brought to Joel’s apartment after being handed over by Marlene (Merle Dandridge) and the Fireflies. They kill time until dark, before Tess, Joel, and Ellie plan to escape the QZ and go on a trip. As Joel and Tess have a private chat in the hallway to stop by to see their pals Bill and Frank (who haven’t appeared on the show yet but will be played by Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett) and stock up on supplies , Ellie investigates her. a new environment, find a radio and a copy of the Billboard Book of Number 1 Hits. Leafing through the book, she finds a note that says:

B/F

60 — NOTHING IN

70 — NEW STOCK

80 — ❌

It’s clear that Joel and Tess have been smuggling for years by this point, having set up their various channels to secure the goods to be traded. Part of this system is a radio broadcast of the note writers, B/F, which must be Bill and Frank. “The radio is contraband code, isn’t it?” Ellie asks Joel. Since Bill and Frank can’t rely on Joel and Tess for an encyclopedic knowledge of music, especially release dates, and Shazaming a song on a smartphone isn’t an option, the code relies on the ability to Joel and Tess to research the follow in The Billboard Book.

As Ellie correctly guesses, anything on the radio in the 60s means Bill and Frank don’t have new stock, 70s means new stock, and anything from the 80s means trouble. Ellie guesses this by telling Joel that Wham’s 1984 single “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” played when he was sleeping. “Broken code,” she whispers after his worried reaction.

Featured video for you

Is The Last of Us finally getting video game adaptations, right?

At the end of the episode after the three escape from the QZ, the radio starts playing the 1987 track by Depeche Mode to Joel and Tess’s empty apartment, which means trouble is brewing. Unfortunately, they are already gone by the time the song airs. Uh.

Depeche Mode’s lyrics could also be considered ironically thematic, in terms of Ellie and Joel’s perilous journey and their strained and tumultuous relationship: “I’m taking a ride with my best friend / I hope he won’t leave me never fall again / He knows where he is to take me / take me where I wanna be / I’m taking a ride with my best friend.”

Regardless, there are issues ahead for our protagonists in more ways than one.

The Last of Us is streaming now on HBO Max (opens in a new tab) with new episodes airing weekly on Sunday nights on HBO.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mashable.com/article/the-last-of-us-episode-1-ending-depeche-mode-song The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos