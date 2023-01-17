US Turns Back Growing Number of Undocumented Migrants After Painful Sea Journeys | American immigration





Authorities in Florida have been turning away increasing numbers of undocumented Cubans and Haitians arriving by sea in recent weeks as more attempts to seek refuge in the United States take place.

Local US residents on jet skis helped some of the migrants who attempted to swim ashore after making arduous, life-threatening, multi-day journeys in makeshift vessels.

Joe Bidens turns center on immigration as Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis tries to chart his own strategy to handle a sensitive situation in his state’s south, calling in National Guard troops in a radical approach.

Last Thursday, the US Coast Guard returned another 177 Cuban migrants to their island nation, while dozens of Haitians who swam to Miami were arrested by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The Coast Guard says that since October 1, it has intercepted and returned more than 4,900 Cubans at sea, up from around 6,100 in the 12 months to September 30.

DeSantis, seen as a likely contender for his party’s 2024 presidential nomination, has taken a beating in the White House for what he claims are Bidens’ lawless immigration policies and perceived open borders.

The Biden administration has hit back, accusing DeSantis of mocking the immigration system by staging his own series of political stunts, including an episode last year in which he sent a plane loaded mostly with Venezuelan migrants into the Massachusetts, flying them from Texas to Florida. taxpayers’ expense.

The governor is the subject of a criminal investigation in Texas and is defending a separate lawsuit for the theft, and another in Bidens’ home state of Delaware which was dismissed, reports that undercover agents involved were linked to DeSantis recruiting migrants at a San Antonio motel with false promises of housing. and jobs.

In the latest incidents of migrants attempting to land in South Florida, broadcaster WPLG spotted City of Miami Marine Patrol jet skis rescuing at least two people found swimming in the ocean, and a CBP spokesman Michael Selva said Virginia Key beachgoers helped others disembark Thursday using small boats and jet skis.

Two days earlier, another group of about 25 people had made landfall near Fort Lauderdale. Authorities arrested 12, while others fled.

Growing numbers of people are risking their lives to reach the United States despite the Biden administration’s tougher policies to deter irregular immigration and increase the number of humanitarian visas for Cubans, and others, to enter legally, but with a high entry bar inaccessible for many countries. thousands of people fleeing existential threats including extreme violence, political oppression, extreme poverty and hardship exacerbated by the climate crisis or failed states.

Biden responded to conservative voices within the Democratic Party and Republicans calling for a tougher stance. But critics say the president’s new carrot-and-stick approach, cracking down on undocumented immigration while appearing to offer an olive branch of more visas, presents hurdles most migrants would struggle to overcome. .

White House says up to 30,000 people a month from Haiti, Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela will be admitted to the US, but only if they apply online, can pay for their own airfare and find a financial sponsor.

Writing in the Guardian last week, Moustafa Bayoumi, an immigration author and English professor at Brooklyn College, City University of New York, said Biden was throwing migrants under the bus.

This is a program clearly designed to favor those with means and pre-established connections in the United States, and it is hard to imagine it as meaningless to those forced to flee to save their life without money or planning, he said.

DeSantis, seeking to build political capital with a president many expect him to challenge for the White House in 2024, accused Biden of underfunding the federal response to Florida arrivals and imposing a burden on local law enforcement.

Meanwhile, the impact of the recent increase in migrant landing attempts continues to be felt in South Florida. Dry Tortugas State Park, off the Florida Keys, has just reopened after being turned into a makeshift treatment center for hundreds of people earlier this month.

