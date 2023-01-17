Currently, the wealthiest 1% of the UK is richer than 70% of the population combined.





Get free morning headline emails on news from reporters around the worldSign up for free morning headline emails

According to Oxfam’s analysis, Britain’s wealthiest 1% are now wealthier than 70% of the population combined.

According to the charity’s report, the UK’s wealthiest 685,500 people collectively value $2.8 trillion.

The Oxfam report, called Survival of the Richest, shows that over the past two years, for the first time in 25 years, both extreme poverty and extreme wealth have risen simultaneously, followed by widening inequality around the world.

The government should tax the super-rich higher now.

Danny Srikandaraja, CEO, Oxfam GB

Over 2021 and 2022, the top 1% will generate nearly twice as much new wealth as the rest of the world combined in the global economy, Oxfam said.

According to the report, this elite group has created $21 trillion in new wealth in the past two years, nearly two-thirds of all new revenue.

This comes after the number and wealth of billionaires has doubled over the past decade.

At the same time, at least 1.7 billion workers now live in countries where inflation exceeds wages, and a population of more than 820 million, roughly one in 10, does not have enough food.

Oxfam is calling for a wealth tax of up to 5% on the richest to raise $1.4 trillion a year, and the charity claims that’s enough to lift 2 billion people out of poverty.

Oxfam GB CEO Danny Sriskandarajah criticized the government’s inability to tackle financial inequality, calling the current economic situation an affront to basic human values.

He said: Crises have pushed millions to the brink, but our leaders fail to grasp the nettles that nettle governments must stop acting for the vested interests of the few.

How can we accept a system in many countries where the poorest pay far higher tax rates than the richest?

Flour sellers working with Oxfam in Uganda pay a 40% monthly tax, while some billionaires’ actual tax rate is only 3%.

The government should tax the super-rich higher now.

Together with Patriotic Millionaires and Tax Justice UK, Oxfam is pushing for a one-time solidarity wealth tax and higher tax rate for billionaires, permanently raising taxes on the richest 1% to at least 60% of labor and capital income.

Paying me more taxes would be a small price to pay to start the process of making society fairer and reducing inequality of wealth and opportunity.

Greggs former managing director Ian Gregg

Their campaign is backed by Greggs’ former managing director and son of the founder, Ian Gregg, who believes he should pay more taxes.

Mr Gregg said: I can never be satisfied with an economy that fosters such divisions in society for our children and grandchildren.

Now more than ever, the wealthiest people have to contribute more.

Paying me more taxes would be a small price to pay to start the process of making society fairer and reducing inequality of wealth and opportunity.

Oxfam also found that 95 food and energy companies more than doubled their profits in 2022, taking windfall gains of $251 billion, with 84% of this paid out to wealthy shareholders.

The charity said excessive corporate profits drove more than half of inflation in Australia, the US and the UK.

Costa Rica raised its top income tax rate from 15% to 25%, while Bolivia and Argentina introduced wealth taxes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/rich-uk-people-population-combined-b2262816.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos