LG Energy Solution and Hanwha in US Energy Storage Battery Partnership





Rendering of a large scale solar storage project using LG ES battery equipment. Image: LG ES / RWE

LG Energy Solution and Hanwha, two of the world’s leading players in battery technology and renewable energy, aim to establish specific battery storage manufacturing facilities in the United States.

The two South Korean companies have formed a partnership to capture the US market for battery energy storage systems (BESS). The market has witnessed significant growth over the past few years, which is expected to accelerate rapidly with the country’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) incentivizing both the deployment and manufacturing of energy storage.

We decided to partner with LG Energy Solution, which has several large-scale manufacturing facilities under construction in the United States, to target the US Energy Storage Systems (ESS) market which is showing rapid growth thanks to green energy policies, said Hanwha Group.

Our goal is to maximize synergy at home and abroad by fostering partnerships in various fields, such as the supply of battery manufacturing equipment and the development of special-purpose batteries.

LG Energy Solution (LG ES) already has a significant share of the US market, supplying battery cells, racks and complete systems to some of the country’s largest large-scale BESS projects, as well as the residential segment. The LG Group company went public through an IPO last January.

Last year, it decided to expand further downstream with the creation of its own systems integrator subsidiary, LG Energy Solution Vertech, and the acquisition of a former market-leading systems integrator, NEC Energy. Solutions.

LG said the vertical integration of system integration and battery cell power capabilities streamlines the old process and gives customers reassurance in a currently limited global supply chain.

Meanwhile, Hanwha Group is currently active in the market through its ownership of Germany-headquartered Qcells, the photovoltaic solar panel manufacturer that also offers a range of home batteries and complete management system solutions. household energy (EMS). Qcells acquired US energy storage software and EMS specialist Geli in 2020.

Qcells targets growth in battery storage EPC business

Qcells made its first investment in a grid-scale battery storage project in 2021, acquiring and then selling the 190 MW/380 MWh BESS currently under construction on the Texas ERCOT market after securing funding from 150 million US dollars.

In September last year, it announced three stand-alone BESS projects in New York totaling 12 MW/48 MWh with community-based solar PV and storage system developer Summit Ridge Energy.

Last week, Qcells committed to what was considered the single largest investment by the US private sector in clean energy manufacturing. The company announced the construction of 8.4 GW of annual ingot, wafer, cell and solar module manufacturing capacity in Georgia by 2024, with the southern US state already attracting investment from major electric vehicle (EV) and EV battery manufacturers in recent years.

With this push and the latest announcement made yesterday, companies aim to take full advantage of the IRA incentives, which reward domestic production and deployment of clean energy equipment.

The pair will also work on product development of energy storage systems for the commercial and industrial (C&I) and utility markets. For Hanwha, the deal will mean assurances on cell supply and price competitiveness, as Qcells aims to expand its engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solar PV and energy storage businesses. energy in the United States.

Other Hanwha companies, such as those active in the aviation and electric vehicle sectors, will also benefit from the partnership with LG ES, the group said.

The news came just days after LG ES and Japanese automaker Honda announced a joint venture (JV) to establish approximately 40 GWh of lithium-ion battery production facilities for electric vehicles in Fayette County, Ohio. by 2025.

Energy-Storage.news publisher Solar Media will host the 5th Annual Energy Storage Summit USA, March 28-29, 2023 in Austin, Texas. With a packed schedule of panels, presentations and fireside chats from industry leaders focused on accelerating the energy storage market across the country. For more information, visit the site.

