330,000 job shortage in UK due to Brexit, think tanks | Brexit





Brexit has left the UK labor force short of 330,000, mostly in the low-skilled economy, a report by leading researchers has found.

A study jointly conducted by the think tank European Center for Reform (CER) and the UK found that immigration from non-EU countries increased following the EU’s exit in 2020, but it was not enough to compensate workers who lost their jobs in neighboring countries. in a changing Europe.

Their calculations took into account the latest figures from the National Statistical Office, which showed an overall decline in net immigration of 540,000 people through June 2022.

But to assess Brexit’s diminishing impact, the report used the ONS annual census to help model what the UK workforce might look like if freedom of movement never ended and UK immigration laws stayed the same.

The post-Brexit points system immigration system, by design, has made it more difficult for people who do not qualify to move to the UK for work. The system came into force in January 2021 and by June 2022 there is a shortfall of 460,000 EU workers, a study found.

The arrival of 130,000 non-EU workers eased the blow but failed to close the gap, leaving large shortfalls in six key sectors.

Transport and warehousing was the hardest hit, with a drop of 128,000 EU workers or 8% of total employment in the sector.

Wholesale and retail trade lost 103,000 EU workers, or 3%, while the hospitality and food sector lost 4%, or 67,000 workers. Manufacturing and construction fell by 2% each, while EU workers in administration and support fell by 32,000.

The increase in non-EU workers in more skilled sectors such as healthcare, education and ICT more than compensates for the loss of EU workers, the report found.

The study, entitled Early Impacts of the Post-Brexit Immigration System in the UK Labor Market, was conducted by Professor of Economics at Kings College London and Senior Research Fellow on Britain’s Changing Europe. Written by Jonathan Portes and Deputy Director John Springford. CER’s. Overall, the new system is working broadly as vacation advocates promised, they concluded.

The CER report comes a couple of months after NeXT CEO Sir Wolfson, a key Brexit proponent, urged the government to review immigration rules to bring EU workers back.

A colleague report last month warned that the economy is at risk of weak growth and persistently higher inflation, as Britain’s labor force has shrunk and jobs have surged since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Behind this trend is not only the loss of freedom of movement, but also the disappearance of many people over the age of 50 from the workforce.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey warned on Monday that a shortage of workers could still pose a major risk of contributing to inflation through rising wages.

