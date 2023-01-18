UK’s Rishi Sunak supports plans for post-Brexit bonfires in EU law – POLITICO





London Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told top ministers on Tuesday that work to scrap EU rules still lingering in Britain’s statute book should be a “collective effort”, again resisting pressure to delay the crucial deadline.

A standing EU legislative bill ordering all government departments to repeal or reform all EU-derived laws still in force by the end of this year has come under increasing criticism in recent weeks. A host of key legislative areas.

As the bill faces new parliamentary scrutiny, Conservative senior MPs David Davis, Robert Buckland and Bob Neill are calling for opposition Labor to give Parliament more oversight of the process. Belongs to the rebels who support the movement.

However, the British government is sticking to the year-end deadline for training, Sunak’s official spokesperson told reporters at a regular briefing on Wednesday.

The spokesperson claimed that “quite a lot of high-level work with departments to establish the necessary scope” was already underway and ministers were “getting to grips with what needs to be done”.

At a weekly cabinet meeting chaired by Sunak, the ministers kicked off what each department was doing to “fully exploit our regulatory freedoms and remove years of burdensome EU regulation”, the spokesperson said.

Suank told his top team that the work “could be a joint effort across the cabinet that has the potential to drive growth and improve people’s daily lives.”

Representative Penny Mordaunt, who oversees the government’s legislative timetable, argued that Congress has room to meet year-end deadlines, saying:

At a conference run by the government think-tank Institute, she predicted that what people don’t want to reform will become a priority and they will be able to manage the workload as there are some that need reform but are not priorities.

Esther Webber contributed reporting.

