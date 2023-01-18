Top U.S., Ukrainian military leaders meet in person for first time





A MILITARY BASE IN SOUTHEAST POLAND (AP) Senior US military officer, Army General Mark Milley, visited a site near the Ukraine-Poland border on Tuesday and s spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart face-to-face for the first time in a meeting highlighting the growing ties between the two militaries and comes at a critical time as Russia’s war with Ukraine nears the one year.

Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, met for a few hours with Ukraine’s chief military officer, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, at an undisclosed location in southeastern Poland. The two leaders spoke frequently about Ukraine’s military needs and the state of the war over the past year, but had never met.

The meeting comes as the international community steps up military assistance to Ukraine, including expanded U.S. training of Ukrainian troops and the provision of a Patriot missile battery, tanks and air defense and other weapons systems by the United States and a coalition of Europeans and other nations.

It also marks a key moment in the war. Ukrainian troops are facing heavy fighting in the eastern province of Donetsk, where Russian forces supplemented by thousands of private Wagner Group contractors are seeking to turn the tide after a series of battlefield setbacks in recent months.

Army Col. Dave Butler, Milley’s spokesman, told two reporters traveling with the president that the two generals felt it was important to meet in person. The journalists did not accompany Milley to the meeting and, under conditions set by the military, agreed not to identify the military base in southeastern Poland where they were.

These guys have been talking to each other very regularly for about a year now, and they’ve gotten to know each other, Butler said. They talked in detail about the defense that Ukraine is trying to make against Russian aggression. And that’s important when you have two military professionals looking each other in the eye and talking about very, very important topics, there is a difference.

Butler said there had been some hope that Zaluzhnyi would travel to Brussels for a meeting of NATO chiefs and other defense chiefs this week, but when it became clear on Monday that this would not wouldn’t happen, they quickly decided to meet in Poland, near the border.

While a number of U.S. civilian leaders have visited Ukraine, the Biden administration has made it clear that no uniformed military service members will go to Ukraine other than those tied to the embassy in Kyiv. Butler said only a small group of Milley and six of his top executives drove to the meeting.

He said the meeting will allow Milley to relay Zaluzhnyis’ concerns and information to other military leaders at the NATO chiefs’ meeting. Milley, he said, will be able to describe the tactical and operational conditions on the battlefield and what the military requirements are for that, and the way he does that is one by understanding it himself but also talking regularly to Zaluzhnyi.

Milley will also be able to describe the new training of Ukrainian forces that the United States is conducting at the Grafenwoehr training area in Germany. The president, who got his first taste of the new so-called combined arms instruction during a nearly two-hour visit on Monday, said it would better prepare Ukrainian troops to launch an offensive or counter any upsurge in Russian attacks.

More than 600 Ukrainian soldiers began the expanded training program at the camp just a day before Milley’s arrival.

Milley and Zaluzhnyis’ meeting kicks off a series of high-level gatherings of military and defense leaders this week. Milley and other defense chiefs will meet in Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday, then the so-called Ukrainian Contact Group will meet at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Thursday and Friday. This group consists of about 50 senior defense officials, including Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and they work to coordinate military contributions to Ukraine.

The meetings are expected to focus on Ukraine’s current and future military needs as the harsh terrain of the winter months turns to muddy roads and fields in the spring.

After several months of losing territory it had conquered, Russia has claimed in recent days that it has taken control of the small mining town of Soledar. Ukraine says its troops are still fighting, but if troops from Moscow take control of Soledar it would allow them to get closer to the larger city of Bakhmut, where fighting has been raging for months.

And in a deluge of airstrikes over the weekend, Russia hit Kyiv, the northeastern city of Kharkiv and the southeastern city of Dnipro, where the death toll in an apartment building rose at 44.

Western analysts point to signs that the Kremlin is preparing for an interminable war and say the Russian military command is preparing for an expanded mobilization effort.

