The collapse of the British electric vehicle champion





He finds the expenses to be unaffordable. The business was intoxicated with the guise of a conglomerate, but in reality it was a startup that wasn’t making any money, and it was leaking money from paychecks. In fact, it should have focused more on generating some form of revenue or customer base before growing at that rate.

A second former employee, who also requested anonymity, said: People have been disappointed time and time again. The company has great people and technology and couldn’t truly shine because of terrible leadership.

The company was still seeking investment, and just a week ago it was at a fraction of its previous valuation. One investor who said it was in the process of opening a bid for the company told WIRED: You’ve provided an insane number of possible solutions. [It] Falls on deaf ears.

Employees were told at a meeting at noon on January 17 that the company would be managed. The company’s PR team signed off reporters with a brief email introducing the manager and admitting that he didn’t know what was next for his career.

The Britishvolts press department no longer exists and cannot comment on the company.

It’s not clear what will happen next to the company and its assets. Dan Hurd, a partner at EY-Parthenon brought in to oversee the company’s bankruptcy and administration, said in a statement that managers’ priorities are protecting the interests of the company’s creditors, exploring options for selling businesses and supporting affected employees.

The UK’s Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy department, which had vehemently supported Britishvolt a year ago, declined to provide an attribution statement.

Bailey said the management is in some ways the worst possible outcome, as EY-Parthenon has a legal obligation to sell the business to recover as much money as possible for its creditors. It’s who will be the best investor for the site? It’s different from saying And what about the British battery manufacturing industry? he says

The collapse is a blow to Britain’s aspirations to become a global leader in the EV business, which has already been a tall order.

According to data from price reporting and research firm Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, had Britishvolt been successful, the UK would have accounted for just 0.6% of global lithium-ion cell capacity by 2031. With Britishvolt gone, it fell to 0.2%, says Simon Moores, CEO of Benchmark Mineral Intelligences. The data is a stark reminder that the UK is not actually part of this global battery arms race.

Across Europe, governments plan to support the construction of 35 gigafactories by 2035. Founded by former Britishvolt co-founder Carlstrom, Italtvolt plans to build a gigafactory in northwest Italy, with groundbreaking scheduled for this year.

From the outside, Britishvolt’s struggles are lessons in putting money in the land and building its product, supply chain and end customer base first, Moores says. Britain’s hopes of becoming an EV powerhouse sooner or later have been dented.

