UK Weather: Power outages may occur as country freezes due to heavy snowfall | england weather





Heavy snowfall may cause power outages and road closures in parts of the UK.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued yellow and yellow weather warnings for snow and ice on Tuesday, with Scotland expected to be the worst hit.

A yellow alert for heavy snow has been issued for parts of eastern Scotland, including Inverness and Aberdeen, from 3pm on Tuesday, with the Bureau of Meteorology warning motorists will be stranded.

With up to 15 cm of snow expected in the region, it said some rural areas could be cut off, rail and air services could be canceled, cell phone service could be affected and power outages were likely.

A yellow warning for snow and ice was issued on Wednesday for Wales, Devon, Cornwall, the West Midlands, north-west Scotland, south-west Scotland and Northern Ireland.

On Tuesday, the public was urged to travel only when absolutely necessary in some parts of the country.

Avon and Somerset police said they were advising the public to stay off the roads after receiving more than 100 reports of road-related accidents in a five-hour period.

Fifty-three traffic accidents were reported to police between 6pm and 11pm on Monday, most of which were the result of freezing weather conditions.

A serious incident was declared Tuesday morning after a double-decker bus carrying 70 passengers overturned on Somerset’s A39, injuring dozens.

Supt Mark Runacres said: We are advising the public to travel only where absolutely necessary due to dangerous driving conditions. If travel is required, we ask the public to exercise extreme caution and allow extra time for travel.

The Bureau of Meteorology said Monday night was the coldest so far in the UK, with a record low of -9.8C in Topcliffe, North Yorkshire, and the whole of the UK is expected to experience cold weather by 9am on Friday.

Jason Kelly, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: Winter showers will be on point throughout the week in northern England.

Archie Bland and Nimo Omer are your free morning guide to the top stories and what they mean every weekday.

After several days of heavy rain, a car stranded next to the flooded Worcester Racecourse broke the Severn River embankment. Photo: Jacob King/PA

The UK Health Security Agency has also recommended that people stay warm and take care of those most at risk from the effects of the cold weather.

Meanwhile, the Environment Agency (EA) said staff were working around the clock to protect homes and businesses along the River Severn, with more than 25 flood warnings issued across Worcestershire, Herefordshire and Shropshire.

Across England, 83 flood warnings were issued on Tuesday afternoon. This means flooding is expected, with East Sussex, the Isle of Wight and other parts of southeast England expected to be affected.

EA said rivers in the West Midlands and north-east of England were likely to remain level for the next four days, which could lead to further flooding.

