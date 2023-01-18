Where to Buy ‘The Last of Us’ Pedro Pascal Wore Jacket





The long-awaited adaptation of The Last of Us has finally landed on HBO Max. Arriving with a breathtaking first episode, the new series is based on the 2013 video game of the same name and immerses us in a post-apocalyptic world ravaged as much by humans as by Infected zombies. The story focuses on Joel Miller, played by Pedro Pascal. A former carpenter who lived in Austin in 2003 when people started turning into bloodthirsty fungal monsters yes, really; they are legitimately terrifying. Joel was stranded at some point over the next 20 years in a Quarantine Zone (QZ) in Boston, where he does odd jobs and occasionally contraband.

He was already a badass before the apocalypse, and he’s even tougher in the narrative version of 2023: a world populated by grotesque creatures, an authoritarian military government, and hordes of looters and slavers beyond. from the walls of the QZ. Naturally, he dresses the role. In jeans and denim shirts, henleys and boots, it’s equipped for hard-wearing utility. And while there are very few things about Joel’s world that seem particularly desirable to those of us living in this version of 2023, we have to say that his wardrobe is the exception.

Flint and Tinder Flannel Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

Flint and Tinder Flannel Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

One of the most notable is the jacket he puts on towards the end of the premiere. A burly trucker in a fatigue-adjacent green, he looks, if not bulletproof, at least tough enough for Joel Miller’s stamp of approval. And here’s the best part about it: it’s not a work of fiction. Not a one-off creation from a costume department that clearly thought through and delivered a thoughtful, well-constructed wardrobe for our protagonist. No. It’s a real jacket that’s available now, without apocalypse, from Huckberry’s Flint and Tinder house brand.

Pacal, as Joel, in the Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket.

HBO Max

We’ve already sung this jacket’s praises, even giving it official Esquire approval. But to sum it up: this thing is sturdy, warm and built to last. It’s made in the USA from 7-ounce waxed Martexin sailcloth that resists weather and develops a rich patina over months and years. It has a blanket lining to keep you warm. And as that patina improves, you can continue waxing it to block wind and water for its lifetime. This is the perfect jacket for Joel. And maybe you too.

Jonathan Evans is Esquire’s style director, covering everything from fashion, grooming, accessories and, of course, sneakers. He lives in Brooklyn with his wife and son. You can follow him at @MrJonathanEvans on Twitter and Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-fashion/a42535800/the-last-of-us-pedro-pascal-jacket/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos