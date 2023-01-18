Brexit could cut 330,000 workers in Britain, economists say





According to top economists, post-Brexit immigration rules have left Britain short of around 330,000 workers.

The end of free movement is contributing significantly to the current labor shortage, according to a joint report by the UK’s Cending Europe and Center for European Reform think tanks.

The study found that low-skilled sectors, including hospitality, retail, construction and transport, were severely hit by the post-Brexit loss of EU workers.

By September 2022, there was a significant shortfall of about 460,000 EU-born workers, with an increase of about 130,000 non-EU workers not fully compensated, the report said.

Co-authors Professor Jonathan Portes and John Springford said overall, the new system is working broadly as vacation advocates promised.

The authors said the system is too burdensome to compensate for the loss of free movement in low-skilled sectors of the economy that are contributing to labor shortages.

Business groups in hospitality, agriculture and construction have urged the government to ease the points-based Brexit visa regime by expanding the list of jobs that are lacking.

The new Brexit report co-author added that the major change in migration patterns is a feature of leaving the EU, not a bug. The long-term impact on the UK labor market will be profound.

The think tank said companies struggling with labor shortages could invest in greater automation. But there is a potential combination of higher wages and prices and lower output, especially in jobs that are difficult to automate, the report warned.

Jane Gratton of the British Chambers of Commerce said: Politicians need to be realistic about the skills they will need outside the UK. Brexit has given us border control, and governments must use the right tools to help struggling businesses get the people they need.

Asda chairman Stuart Rose said on Tuesday that Britain was suffering from the catastrophic effects of Brexit and should consider closer trade ties with Brussels.

A Tory colleague said trade between the UK and the EU is not going smoothly. What we need to do is to maintain stronger trading relationships.

It comes as concerns grow about the number of Britons who have lost their jobs due to labor shortages and disease. The unemployment rate rose to 3.7% from 3.5% in the previous quarter, according to the latest figures released by the National Statistical Office on Tuesday.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan called for the capital to have its own immigration mandate last week, condemning the massive damage Brexit has done to labor markets. Scotland’s SNP-led government has previously called for a visa and immigration strategy to be mandated.

What Scotland’s industry in particular is demanding is more immigration to address the shortfall that the UK government is facing a problem that is unable to deliver due to its Brexit-obsessed ideology, SNP Europe spokeswoman Alyn Smith MP said on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey warned that the UK’s worker shortage poses a major risk to lowering inflation as quickly as expected.

A UK Home Office spokesperson said: The public rightfully expects us to control immigration. That’s why our points-based system prioritizes the skills and talents the UK needs and delivers them to the UK as a whole, with a balance that encourages long-term investment in the country. labor force.

They added: We have expanded our skilled worker pathways to include mid-skill jobs and now include 60% of jobs in the economy.

