HBO’s The Last of Us gets a warm reception with 4.7 million US viewers • TechCrunch





The Last of Us debuted last night on HBO and HBO Max. The series premiere drew 4.7 million U.S. viewers, making it HBO’s second-biggest launch since Boardwalk Empire’s inception more than a decade ago with 4.81 million viewers, the company reported. society today. House of the Dragon remains the biggest premiere in HBO history with nearly 10 million viewers.

The video game adaptation was a recipe for success given the established fanbase, star-studded cast, and accurate portrayal of the franchise that many gamers loved to see come to life. While it’s too early to predict whether The Last of Us will become the most popular game-based TV series, the ratings data is a sure sign that HBO is doing something right. Notably, The Last of Us is the company’s first time adapting a video game into a show.

We are thrilled to see fans of the series and the game experience this iconic story in a new way, and we express our gratitude to them for helping to make it a success,” said Casey Bloys, President and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content, in a report.

Well, also add that the premiere caused a 69% increase in first U.S. downloads of the HBO Max app on iOS and Android devices, according to third-party app intelligence estimates from data.ai (formerly App Annie) . Additionally, the HBO Max app reached No. 4 overall for free iPhone apps on the US App Store on premiere night. The last time it was this high in the rankings was when it reached No. 3 on the list when House of the Dragon debuted in August 2022.

However, The Last of Us has some big shoes to fill if it wants to compete with other game-based shows like Netflix’s Arcane, which is based on League of Legends. Based on Netflix’s own metrics, Arcane had 38.4 million watch hours during the week of November 15, 2021. Paramount + s Halo set a record for being the most-watched series premiere in the world. Amazon Prime Video also has video game adaptations on the way, including a God of War series.

The HBO original series will have nine episodes in total and air on Sundays.

HBO Max subscribers were only introduced to a few characters in the first episode, so it’s likely that subsequent episodes will feature more, such as Frank (Murray Bartlett), Bill (Nick Offerman), Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey ), Florence (Elaine Miles), Riley (Storm Reid), Perry (Jeffrey Pierce) and Henry (Lamar Johnson). Viewers will finally be able to see clickers in action.

