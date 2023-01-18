UK payroll growth accelerates again as BoE frets about inflation





Average earnings per share +6.4% yy, stronger than expected BoE is watching payroll growth as it gauges the next rate hike move.

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) – Payroll growth in the closely watched UK, as the Bank of England gauges how much higher it will need to raise interest rates, has grown at a faster pace in the three months to November, official data showed on Tuesday. . .

Salary excluding bonuses rose 6.4 percent annually over the September-November period, the largest increase since records began in 2001.

Wages, including bonuses, also increased by 6.4 percent, the National Statistical Office said.

Economists polled by Reuters expected total salaries and bonuses to rise by 6.2 per cent and 6.3 per cent, respectively.

ONS said Britain’s unemployment rate remained at 3.7%, close to its lowest level in nearly 50 years. Employment grew by 27,000 faster than expected.

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said Monday the labor market’s lack of workers poses a major risk to forecasts that inflation will fall to more than 10% from current levels.

The BoE is likely to raise the cost of borrowing for the 10th time in a row next month, and the key question from investors is the size of the hike given the risk of a recession.

Financial markets mostly pointed to a 0.5 percentage point increase in bank rates on Feb. 2, priced at 4.0%, and a one-in-four chance of a 25 basis point hike after Tuesday’s data.

Sterling gained 0.1% on the day against the US dollar and the euro.

“The latest labor market data maintains pressure from the Monetary Policy Committee to raise interest rates by another 50 basis points next month,” said Samuel Toms, an economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

ONS figures reveal a large gap between strong wage increases in the private sector and weaker increases for public sector workers, many of which are tied to wage disputes with the government.

ONS lost strike days rose again in November and since June it has recorded more days lost to industrial action than in any six months in the 30 years since June, ONS said.

Total private sector salaries increased 7.1% year-over-year in the three months to November and 3.3% in the public sector.

still inflation

Despite rising wages, soaring inflation means households’ spending power is still shrinking.

Gross salaries adjusted for the Consumer Price Index declined 3.9% between September and November compared to the same period in 2021. A larger decline has not been seen since 2009.

There were also signs that the UK’s tight labor market was cooling some of the inflationary fever.

October-December vacancies declined for the sixth year in a row and fell by 85,000 on an annualized basis. .

The economic inactivity rate (ratio of not working and not seeking work) for the three months until November was 21.5%, down 0.1 percentage point from the previous three months.

However, that rate was 1.3 percentage points higher than before the pandemic.

Tombs of Pantheon Macro Economics said the BoE could gamble that more signs of labor market weakness would lead to slower wage growth, and rate hikes would end in March.

“While the lack of comment from MPC members over the past month has been disconcerting, I think they will be more than happy to call,” he said.

Reported by William Schomberg and Sachin Ravikumar; Edited by Kate Holton and Angus MacSwan

