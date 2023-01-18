USA call up double nationals Vazquez and Zendejas for January camp





National doubles Club America midfielder Alejandro Zendejas and FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vazquez will be called up to the senior United States national team for the first time, sources have told Futbol Americas hosts Herculez. Gomez and Sebastian Salazar.

The sources said the 24-year-old Mexican-American is on the roster for this month’s camp in Los Angeles ahead of friendlies with Serbia at Banc of California Stadium on January 25 and Colombia at Carson’s Dignity Health Sports Park on January 25. 28.

The full US squad is set to be released on Wednesday, with World Cup assistant Anthony Hudson in charge of overseeing the squad for camp and friendlies.

Vazquez, who scored 19 goals in 36 appearances and was named MLS All-Star, said last year he was open to Mexico or the United States but hinted on this MLS media day more earlier this month that a decision had already been made.

“This is a big milestone for me,” Vazquez told MLSsoccer.com about his luck with the USMNT’s January camp.

“I mean, growing up with the [U.S.] national team, then see other teammates have the opportunity and thrive with the men’s national team, and not be there, sometimes I compare, you know? So I would still like to be there too. I’ve wanted to do this for a long time.”

Vazquez, who was on the U.S. national youth team roster, also noted that there was “still no conversation” with the Mexican FA and that “no one has been called.”

Zendejas has represented both Mexico and the United States at youth level and made two senior appearances for El Tri in late 2021 and early 2022. Last August, ESPN Mexico reported that FIFA was investigating the player’s eligibility who has not yet submitted a file. -time change with Mexico.

In September, a US Soccer representative confirmed to ESPN that he was following Zendejas’ development, following his involvement in youth training.

While Vazquez is in the MLS pre-season, a possible hurdle for Zendejas is two upcoming home games for America in Mexico City against Puebla on Jan. 21 and Mazatlan on Jan. 28. Club America doesn’t have to release Zendejas.

Earlier in the Futbol Americas episode, Houston Dynamo FC Designated Player and Mexico international Hector Herrera lamented that El Tri only has a limited pool of high-quality players to choose from.

“Today the truth is that there are few options for the national team to choose from,” Herrera said. “Development and opportunities for Mexican players is something we stopped doing. We used to do that very well.”

Herrera said the difficulty for some domestic players to move abroad was part of the problem, while stressing the need to keep transfer prices reasonable and use more sale clauses, as Pachuca has done. in his deal with Porto in 2013, to help send Mexico. players in Europe and improve the national team.

“Today we have players who for me should play in Europe, not in Liga MX,” added Herrera.

