UK government vetoes Scottish gender identity law

The British government in London said on Monday it would block a new bill that would make it easier for Scottish people to legally change their gender, sparking tensions between transgender rights advocates and Edinburgh’s nationalist Scottish administration.

Scotland’s Secretary of State Alister Jack said he would block royal approval of the bill into its final form, out of concern that it conflicted with UK-wide equality laws. Among other things, the legislation ensures that women and girls have access to single-gender spaces such as locker rooms and shelters.

The Scottish government is likely to challenge the UK Supreme Court’s decision.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunaks’ decision an all-out attack on the Scottish parliament, which approved the bill last month.

The Scottish government will defend the bill and support the Scottish Parliament, she said on Twitter. If this Westminster Veto succeeds, it will be the first of many.

The Scotland Act will allow people over 16 in Scotland to change the gender designation on their identity document through self-declaration, eliminating the need for a medical diagnosis for gender dysphoria.

It also shortens the amount of time transgender people must live as their other expressed gender before the change becomes legal, from two years to three months for adults and six months for 16- and 17-year-olds.

The bill separates Scotland from the rest of the UK where individuals require a medical evaluation before converting for legal purposes.

The Scottish National Party-led government in Edinburgh has said legal changes will improve the lives of transgender people by allowing them to obtain official documents that correspond to their gender identity.

Opponents argue that it is dangerous to allow predatory men access to spaces reserved for women, such as shelters for survivors of domestic violence. Others argue that the minimum age for transition should remain at 18.

Scotland is part of the United Kingdom, but like Wales and Northern Ireland, it has its own semi-autonomous government with broad powers over areas including health care.

This is the first time the UK government has blocked a Scottish Act since the Scottish Government and Parliament were established 25 years ago. The move will provide fodder for nationalists who want Scotland to become an independent country away from Britain.

UK Minister for Scotland Jack said the decision was not taken lightly.

In a letter to Sturgeon, he said transgender people who are going through the process of changing their legal gender deserve our respect, support and understanding. My decision today concerns the legislative consequences of the UK-wide Equal Protection Operation.

Shami Chakravarti, a Labor senator and former director of the human rights group Liberty, said the Sunak government might try to step in and start a culture war, but it could make sense legally.

