‘The Last of Us’ release schedule: When is episode 2 coming to HBO Max?





Joel and Ellie’s apocalyptic journey arrived on HBO Max this weekend, as the first episode of The Last of Us landed on the streaming service.

The show adapts developer Naughty Dog’s legendary PlayStation video game series, with the nine-episode Season 1 focusing on the initial entry into the franchise.

The show premiered on Sunday, attracting an audience of 4.7 million, with episodes coming every week until March 12.

The Last of Us release dates and times

Here’s the full broadcast schedule for The Last of Us on HBO Max. We will adjust this if the company announces any changes or discontinuations. New episodes will arrive at 6:00 p.m. PT (9:00 p.m. ET), which you might remember as the timeslot House of the Dragon occupied last year.

Episode 1: Available Now Episode 2: Sunday, January 22 Episode 3: Sunday, January 29 Episode 4: Sunday, February 5 Episode 5: Sunday, February 12 Episode 6: Sunday, February 19 Episode 7: Sunday, February 26 Episode 8: Sunday, March 5 Episode 9: Sunday, March 12 Where The Last of Us available outside the United States?

The show drops globally at the same time, so there are times for multiple regions:

Canada, Crave at 9:00 p.m. Sunday UK & Ireland: Sky Atlantic and Now at 2:00 a.m. Monday Australia: Binge and Foxtel at 1:00 p.m. AEDT Monday New Zealand: Neon at 3:00 p.m. Monday What is The Last of Us?

Set in a world where an incredibly believable fungal brain infection turns most of the world’s population into violent cannibals, the games follow grumpy smuggler Joel and his optimistic teenage girlfriend Ellie as they travel across a crumbling United States. .

Mysterious teenager Ellie (left) could change the fate of the world in The Last of Us.

HBO Who’s in it?

The series stars The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal as Joel, with fellow Game of Thrones alum Bella Ramsey as Ellie. Parks and Recreation actor Nick Offerman, Fringe’s Anna Torv and Yellowjackets’ Melanie Lynskey also show up.

Are there trailers?

HBO gave us some sneak peeks of the show. The most recent trailer arrived in December.

How scary is that?

It’s more thriller than horror, with plenty of intense moments. The Infected don’t show up often – Joel and Ellie face more human survivors than monsters – but are put to good use when they do.

Do I have to have played the games?

No, the series recounts the events of the first game (released in 2013) with some developed plots and background elements.

Screenwriters Craig Mazin (creator of HBO’s Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann (creative director of the game series) added a flashback scene to give newcomers a solid grounding in the story’s origins.

However, The Last of Us and its 2020 sequel are among the most engaging games ever made. You should definitely dive in if the show intrigues you. The original game is available on PS3, PS4, and PS5 (a PC version releases March 3), while the second is currently only on PS4.

