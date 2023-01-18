The UK inflation rate fell to 10.5% for the second month in a row





Michelle Mita | iStock / 360 | Getty Images

LONDON UK Inflation moderated this month in line with economist expectations as fuel, clothing and recreation costs dragged down the index.

Inflation eased to 10.5 per cent in December from 10.7 per cent in November, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. A panel of economists polled by Reuters expected the UK consumer price index to reach 10.5 per cent in December, up from a 41-year high of 11.1 per cent reached in October.

The core CPI, excluding food, energy, alcohol and tobacco, remained unchanged at 6.3% in December, the ONS said.

The agency said the largest downward contributions came from the transportation, apparel and recreation sectors, offsetting increases in housing and household services, food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Inflation rates soared throughout 2022, as Western sanctions cut off Russia’s access to oil and gas supplies, causing energy prices to soar. Policymakers are fighting rising inflation by raising interest rates, with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promising on January 4 that he would halve UK headline inflation “to ease the cost of living and provide people with financial security”.

The Bank of England most recently raised its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point to 3.5% on 15 December. According to Reuters, financial markets are expecting a further 4% increase when they meet on February 2nd to decide the next phase of monetary policy. .

Britain has been caught up in a wave of industrial activity since late last year, with strikes by teachers, rail transport workers, civil servants and nurses this month and early February. The government responded with a proposal for an anti-strike bill to mandate a “minimum service rule”.

ONS said on 17 January that workers’ salaries remained dwarfed by the pace of inflation, with average UK wages rising 6.4 per cent year-over-year from September to November 2022.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, warned that “there are some indications that inflation may have peaked, but prices will remain high in the coming months”.

“Retailers are determined to support their customers during this cost-of-living crisis. They are keeping prices affordable on many essentials, expanding their value range, raising the salaries of their own employees and offering discounts for the vulnerable. .”

